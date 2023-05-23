QUINCY -- Quincy High School was well-represented on the Western Big 6 girls soccer All-Conference Team.
The All-WB6 team was released on Tuesday morning with 10 Blue Devil players earning selections.
Making the First Team for QHS were junior midfielder Bri Lannerd, senior forward Breighlyn Thomas, junior midfielder Rian Moore and junior goalkeeper Taylor Fohey.
Making the Second Team for QHS were junior midfielder Sydney Welsh, junior forward Taylor Routh and senior defender Mariah Crist.
Earning honorable mention selections for QHS were senior defender Anna Morrison, senior forward Kenzie O'Brien and senior defender Maddie O'Brien.
Geneseo senior forward Danielle Beach was named WB6 MVP.
Rounding out the First Team is Beach, Geneseo junior forward Kaitlyn Seaman, UTHS senior forward Sofia Camarillo, Moline senior forward Kiersten Bailey, Moline junior midfielder Charlise Martel, Rock Island senior striker Denise Carr, Alleman sophomore midfielder Gretchen Ellis and Alleman junior midfielder Abby Glackin.
Rounding out the Second Team is Alleman sophomore forward Carson Wendt, Alleman junior forward Mackenzie Burkett, Rock Island senior striker Kayla Rice, Alleman junior defender Eliza Kramer, Geneseo senior defender Allison Griffin, UTHS sophomore midfielder Kaylee Nelson, Sterling senior forward Olivia Turner and Alleman senior goalkeeper Clair Hulke.
Rounding out the honorable mention selections are Geneseo senior defender Johanna Fulcher, Galesburg junior defender Angelina Swan, Galesburg freshman midfielder Mady Lardi, Geneseo sophomore defender Annie Maxwell, Geneseo junior midfielder Mia Kelly, Rock Island sophomore midfielder Olivia Samuelson, UTHS junior midfielder Kiersten Medinger, Moline sophomore defender Emma Smith, Moline sophomore defender Mia Murphey, UTHS freshman midfielder Rubi Tapia-Macias, UTHS freshman defender Meaghan Rasko, Sterling junior forward Lainey Block, Rock Island junior midfielder Mayani Wilondja, Rock Island junior defender Addie Bomelyn and Moline sophomore defender Ava Ware.
QHS finished the season with a 14-5-3 record and fell to Edwardsville in the Class 3A Regional championship game.
