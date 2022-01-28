STERLING, Ill. – The Quincy Blue Devils used a huge second quarter to remain unbeaten in Western Big 6 Conference play.
The Blue Devils drove three-plus hours to Sterling before earning a 60-32 boys’ basketball victory on Friday night.
First-place QHS improved to a perfect 10-0 in the conference. Quincy is 19-4 overall.
Sterling fell to 3-7, 15-10.
The Blue Devils scored the first 20 points of the second quarter to bust the game open.
“We made some improvements offensively in the second quarter and we really got going,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “The biggest thing for us was our defense. We really focused on that the last couple days of practice – there weren’t many mistakes defensively.
“We communicated well and played with a lot of energy. That’s about as suffocating as we’ve played defensively this season.”
Senior Jeremiah Talton paced the Devils with 20 points while hitting five 3-pointers. Freshman Bradley Longcor contributed 16.
QHS completed a regular season sweep after downing Sterling 68-40 on Dec. 10 at home
Terron Cartmill, Talton and Longcor drained early threes Friday to stake the Blue Devils to a quick 9-0 lead.
Sterling battled back, finishing the quarter on a 7-0 run to draw within 12-9.
Quincy built the lead back to double digits early in the second quarter. Dominque Clay, Talton, Ralph Wires and Longcor hit threes during a 20-0 run as QHS went up 32-9.
The Blue Devils led 32-12 at the break. Sterling committed 11 first-half turnovers.
Longcor and Talton hit 3-points early in the third quarter as Quincy continued to roll.
QHS led 45-21 after three quarters and expanded its advantage to 27 in the final period.
The Blue Devils play at Moline next Friday in a key conference matchup.
Quincy defeated the Maroons in their first meeting.
