QUINCY – Quincy High achieved its primary defensive objective.
And so did Quincy Notre Dame.
After 80 hard-fought, spirited and physical minutes of soccer, both teams pitched a shutout.
The season’s second meeting between cross-town rivals ended in a 0-0 deadlock Wednesday night at Flinn Stadium.
QHS, coming off clinching a share of the Western Big 6 title Tuesday night on the road, is now 11-6-1 overall.
“Each team had their opportunities, but didn’t quite capitalize,” Quincy coach Ron Bridal said. “Getting a shutout against a quality team like Notre Dame is a good sign for us. It was a great battle. This is one of those games we can build on going into the postseason.”
Notre Dame is now 12-6-1 overall.
“It was a good game – we brought a lot of energy to match their energy,” QND coach Greg Reis said. “I was proud of our effort. We had some good chances, but just weren’t quite able to score.
“Everybody is frustrated with a tie. Both teams played hard, and it was still an entertaining game. I thought we defended well and played really well on that end of the field.”
Notre Dame had earned a dramatic 4-3 home win over Quincy High early in the season.
The rematch featured the same rugged, intense, go-for-broke style of play.
But this match was much different than the first one with defense ruling the day.
There was still plenty of action Wednesday night and each team had its opportunities to put goals on the board.
QND senior star Tanner Anderson had a great scoring chance early in the second half, but his crossing shot caromed off the right-side post.
“Playing QHS, it’s always going to be a battle. It was a very physical match in a really great environment,” said Anderson, who has been hobbled by an injury in recent weeks. “It’s a really hyped-up game whenever we meet. It’s not the result we wanted, but I think it’s a fair result. Credit to them, they had a great game plan and played very well.”
QHS senior standout Carter Venvertloh also had a pair of excellent looks, but wasn’t able to quite cash in.
“It was a little bittersweet,” he said. “That was our last game against them, and we were all looking forward to it. Obviously, we wanted to come away with a win. Finishing with a 0-0 shutout wasn’t a bad showing.”
The rivals showed great sportsmanship, with seniors from both teams posing together for a photo just a few minutes after the match ended.
“These two programs have great respect for one another,” Reis said. “We obviously both wanted to win, but both teams gave a great effort out there.”
Quincy High won the junior varsity match by a 3-0 score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.