PEORIA, Ill. – The Quincy High School girls’ golf team passed its first test of the postseason.
With flying colors.
The Blue Devils turned in a strong performance to win a Class 2A regional title on Thursday at Newman Golf Course.
The Blue Devils finished with a 334 total.
QHS teammates Sophia Gold and Saya Geisendorfer finished 1-2 individually after each player fired a round of 78.
Maddie O’Brien contributed an 87 and Dulaney Bennett a 91 for the victorious Blue Devils.
Quincy advances to the Class 2A O’Fallon sectional on Monday at Oaks Golf Club.
“We didn’t play 100% our best, but we held it together when we needed to and got the job done,” QHS coach Hanlynn Vahlkamp said. “It’s awesome to bring home another regional title and have our team move on to sectional play.
“We will need to bring our 'A' game Monday. It’s going to be a battle between about five very good teams. Our girls are looking forward to the challenge and they are excited to have another opportunity to compete.”
QND wins 1A regional
The Quincy Notre Dame girls’ golf team rolled to the Class 1A regional title at Arrowhead Heights Golf Course in Camp Point.
Notre Dame finished with a 351 total on Thursday. Pittsfield was a distant second with a score of 435.
The Lady Raiders qualified for Class 1A sectional play on Monday in Lincoln.
QND’s Hana Knuffman finished second overall with a score of 81.
Teammate Isabelle Boudreau was fourth with an 87, Blair Eftink was fifth with an 89, Meredith Eversman was seventh with a 94 and Ellie Price was ninth with a 97.
Emma Eyler shot a 105 for the Lady Raiders.
Catalina Easley of Athens was the individual medalist after carding a 75 on Thursday.
Also from the area, Mendon Unity finished sixth and Camp Point Central was seventh in the regional.
