QUINCY – A seven-win regular season wasn’t quite enough for the Quincy High Blue Devils to land a home game for the Illinois state football playoffs.
But the Blue Devils and their explosive offense are still a bad draw for the team that will face them in the postseason.
That team is Chatham Glenwood, who also finished the regular season 7-2.
The teams are scheduled to meet in a Class 6A opening round game Friday night.
Glenwood is the No. 8 seed and Quincy No. 9 on their side of the 6A bracket.
Quincy is coming off an improbable come-from-behind 47-42 home win over Rock Island. The Blue Devils overcame a 28-0 first-half deficit to win their third straight game.
Quincy Notre Dame came on strong to land a berth in the playoffs in Class 4A.
The Raiders (5-4) are scheduled to play at unbeaten Macomb on Saturday night. QND is the No. 14 seed and Macomb No. 3 in their bracket.
QND is coming off a 40-7 win at John Burroughs on Saturday afternoon.
Camp Point Central drew a No. 2 seed in its Class 1A bracket. The Panthers went 9-0 during the regular season.
Camp Point Central is scheduled to face No. 15 Dupo (5-4) in the opening round at home. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Also in 1A, No. 13 Brown County (5-4) will play at No. 4 Tuscola (7-2) to kick off the postseason. Game time is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
Unity-Payson made the playoff field in Class 2A and is seeded 10th in its bracket. It will meet No. 7 Knoxville (7-2) in the opening round.
