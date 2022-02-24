QUINCY – The old axiom of defense wins championships has never been more applicable in postseason basketball.
And for the three remaining high school teams from Quincy, their play on the defensive end of the floor likely will hold the key to prolonging their seasons.
A wild and wacky Friday night is in store with the Quincy High School boys’ basketball team in action along with the Quincy Notre Dame boys’ and girls’ hoops squads.
Here is a quick snapshot of what each team is facing Friday night:
Quincy High boys
The third-seeded Blue Devils (25-5) will battle No. 2 O’Fallon (22-7) in the finals of a Class 4A regional at 7 p.m. Friday at Alton High School.
Quincy opened the postseason with a 49-37 win over Edwardsville. Junior Reid O'Brien had 12 points and freshman Keshaun Thomas 10 in the win.
Senior swingman Jeremiah Talton averages just under 20 points and six rebounds per game for QHS. Freshman guard Bradley Longcor averages 13.4 points per game.
Douglas knows his team will face another challenge on Friday.
“O’Fallon is deep, and they have multiple guys that can score,” he said. “They have four guys that are close to averaging 10 points per game. They can shoot and finish off the dribble.
“I think defense is what it is going to come down to. Which team will be able to execute their defensive game plan better, and more consistently, will come out on top.”
QND boys
Coach Kevin Meyer’s team has played superbly in the second half of the season.
The Quincy Notre Dame boys like to press and push the pace, and it worked well again in an impressive 20-point win over Illini West in Wednesday’s Class 2A regional semifinals.
QND grabbed a 12-0 lead and never looked back in the victory.
The Raiders (19-11) now turn their focus to Friday night’s matchup against No. 2 Pleasant Plains (20-9) in the regional title game in Beardstown.
“Pleasant Plains is a tough team, and they will be a handful for us," Meyer said. "We've had some good battles with them, and we know we have to be ready. They shoot the ball well and it will be a great challenge for us."
Notre Dame excelled on both ends of the floor in the rout of Illini West.
"Our defense was amazing," Meyer said. "We challenged our guys, and they came through."
QND’s Jake Wallingford had 18 points and Alex Connoyer 11 in the win over Illini West.
"Offensively, we did a great job sharing the ball," Meyer said. "We had everything clicking."
Notre Dame has been effective with its depth while playing an up-tempo style.
"Everyone on our team understands what their roles are now," Meyer said. "And we have a lot of players contributing right now. It should be a fun game."
QND girls
The Quincy Notre Dame girls had to wait an extra day after its Class 2A sectional final was delayed by weather Thursday.
The Class 2A No. 3 Lady Raiders (27-3) will battle Alton Marquette (27-6) on Friday night in Waverly.
Alton Marquette upset 2A No. 4 Illini West in a sectional semifinal Tuesday night.
“Alton Marquette is a tremendous defensive team,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “They are a tough, physical team that plays hard-nosed, man-to-man defense. They did a good job holding a potent Illini West offense to 28 points.”
Orne’s team will press full-court and look to speed up the pace of the game, a formula that has worked well all season.
Notre Dame junior Abbey Schreacke has had an outstanding postseason. The all-stater is coming off a 32-point performance in a 73-42 rout over Carlinville.
Fellow junior Blair Eftink added 16 points.
“We shot the ball much better in our last game,” Orne said. “We were clicking offensively, and we had more balanced scoring.”
