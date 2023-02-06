ALTON, Ill. -- Quincy High School will be well represented in the sectional wrestling meet next weekend, after qualifying 11 wrestlers in Saturday's regional meet.
Updated: February 6, 2023 @ 2:51 pm
ALTON, Ill. -- Quincy High School will be well represented in the sectional wrestling meet next weekend, after qualifying 11 wrestlers in Saturday's regional meet.
The Blue Devils narrowly lost the regional title, placing second as a team.
Owen Uppinghouse (160), Bryor Newbold (182) and Gavin Schumacher (220) all won regional titles on Saturday for QHS.
Blue Devils freshman Todd Smith (285) placed second to qualify for sectionals.
QHS had seven wrestlers place third in their weight divisions; including Hugh Sharrow (106), Wyatt Boeing (113), Dom Deming (120), Eli Roberts (132), Brody Baker (138), Gunner Derhake (152) and Max Miller (170).
QHS will compete in the Class 3A Sectional at Normal Community next Saturday.
