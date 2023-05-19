QUINCY -- Quincy High School senior Anna Morrison signed her national letter-of-intent to play soccer for Culver-Stockton College on Wednesday during a ceremony at the QHS cafeteria.
Morrison will major in nursing at Culver-Stockton.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY -- Quincy High School senior Anna Morrison signed her national letter-of-intent to play soccer for Culver-Stockton College on Wednesday during a ceremony at the QHS cafeteria.
Morrison will major in nursing at Culver-Stockton.
"I'm going into nursing," Morrison said. "My mom is a nurse, so I just want to follow her in her footsteps."
Morrison has been a four-year starter for QHS and was an honorable mention All-Conference selection last season.
Morrison has played multiple positions during her career with the Blue Devils.
"Her versatility as a player, the energy she brings and just tenacity in which she plays (have been important to QHS)," said QHS head coach Travis Dinkheller. "She's just an integral part of our team. A great kid and a wonderful person."
Morrison learned a lot during her time with the QHS girls soccer team.
"(Coach Dinkheller) taught me that I just have to try my best," Morrison said. "I have to put as much work in as I can and I'll do great in life."
Culver-Stockton women's soccer head coach Tyler Tomlinson said Morrison is a consistent player who should adapt well to the collegiate level of play.
"Anna kind of got in the game a little late, but once we got to know each other through the process things started moving really quickly," Tomlinson said. "i would say in a real positive manner. Once I started to do a little research on Anna, I realized that she was a great kid. The message was consistent throughout talking with her club coaches and high school coaches."
Morrison will likely be in a developmental role with most of the Wildcats defenders returning next season.
"She's going to have to learn the system, but I think she's a quick learner," Tomlinson said. "She has the physicality to be a college soccer player, so she has the advantage over maybe some other freshmen coming in. So, if she can figure out how to use those strengths to her advantage, she'll be OK."
The Wildcats are coming off a 2022 season that saw them go 6-11-1 overall and 4-8 within conference play.
Morrison is excited to join the Culver-Stockton women's soccer team.
"It's amazing," Morrison said. "Tyler is definitely one to ag you on about joining the team. He has a lot of communication and i think that's really nice."
One of Morrison's favorite memories at QHS was the bus rides to games with her teammates.
"Honestly, my favorite memory would have to be winning that (regional semifinal over Granite City) with the penalty kicks," Morrison said. "It was such a highlight moment of my career. That's probably my favorite memory."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.