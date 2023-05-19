Anna Morrison signing.JPG

Quincy High School senior Anna Morrison, second from left, poses for a photo after signing her letter-of-intent to be part of the Culver-Stockton College women's soccer team on Wednesday in Quincy.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- Quincy High School senior Anna Morrison signed her national letter-of-intent to play soccer for Culver-Stockton College on Wednesday during a ceremony at the QHS cafeteria.

Morrison will major in nursing at Culver-Stockton.

