QUINCY -- Quincy High School senior Blake Bunch signed his national letter-of-intent to attend and play baseball at John Wood Community College during a ceremony at QHS on Monday.
Bunch is the starting shortstop for the Blue Devils, but may shift to second base or the corner outfield with the Blazers.
"(Assistant coach Chace) Ellis was my coach the last three years for summer ball and he's improved my game a ton throughout these years," Bunch said. "I couldn't be more thankful for him. I just want to keep improving with him. Can't wait for my senior season."
Last season was Bunch's first varsity season and he is hoping for an overall team improvement heading into his senior season.
Quincy finished the 2022 season with a record of 18-13, falling to Edwardsville in the Class 4A regional championship.
"I just want to make no errors because as a team last year we made a ton of errors," Bunch said. "I just want to be a good team with a good culture around us and very close. Hopefully take it far in the playoffs."
QHS will be under new leadership this season, with former Beardstown skipper Rick Lawson replacing Brandon Crisp as head coach, with Crisp leaving for the Palmyra job.
"Coach Crisp has helped me out a lot," Bunch said. "He's improved my throwing ability a lot and I can't wait to get to work with Coach Lawson."
Some of Bunch's favorite high school baseball memories have came off the field, bonding with teammates.
"All the bus rides from QHS and then the summer ball tournaments and the hotels (is what I will remember)," Bunch said. "Just all the moments with my (Complete Game) teammates have been so fun."
Bunch tentatively plans on majoring in exercise science at John Wood.
"This offseason, I fell in love with working out and discovering things about my joints and muscles and how they work," Bunch said.
