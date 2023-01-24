Blake Bunch.JPG

Quincy High School senior Blake Bunch, fourth from left, poses with his teammates after signing a national letter-of-intent to play baseball for John Wood Community College on Monday at Quincy High School.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- Quincy High School senior Blake Bunch signed his national letter-of-intent to attend and play baseball at John Wood Community College during a ceremony at QHS on Monday.

Bunch is the starting shortstop for the Blue Devils, but may shift to second base or the corner outfield with the Blazers.

