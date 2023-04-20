Caron Banks signing.JPG

QHS senior Caron Banks, second from left, surrounded by his family moments after signing his national letter-of-intent to play football for Eureka College on Thursday at Quincy High School.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- Quincy High School senior Caron Banks has come a long way since seventh grade football.

Banks' team lost every game during his seventh grade season and improved to 8-3 for his senior campaign.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.