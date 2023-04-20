QUINCY -- Quincy High School senior Caron Banks has come a long way since seventh grade football.
Banks' team lost every game during his seventh grade season and improved to 8-3 for his senior campaign.
More than any other accomplishment with the Blue Devils, Banks is most proud of advancing to the second round of the postseason before falling to Sterling.
"Even though we lost that game, it was definitely one of my favorite games that I will never forget," Banks said. "It was really cool to realize that our team was a really good team that we can strive to go deep into the playoffs. Going into the second round is a lot of improvement for our team because we never really have been that far before."
Banks will continue his football journey with Eureka College, who he signed his national letter-of-intent to play for on Thursday at a ceremony at Quincy High School.
Banks plans on majoring in physical education and aspires to be a coach someday.
"It was the education that really led me there because I know if I can go and get a physical education degree and come back and coach, I could help the team in the long run," Banks said. "I just really love my Blue Devils and nothing's going to change about that."
QHS football head coach Rick Little said perseverance has paid off for Banks.
"He's just a guy who checks all the boxes," Little said. "He's a great leader and fun to be around. When you are around these guys as much as you are, it's really great to see a guy like that. You being around him because you know he makes everything better, from your weight room sessions to your practices."
Banks earned First Team All-Conference honors this season after leading the team with 5 1/2 sacks and getting 60 tackles.
Besides that, the senior defensive lineman was also a team captain during the 2022 season.
"As a player, he has a great motor and a really tough guy to block," Little said. "He's really elevated our football team this past season."
As far as QHS, Banks will always remember the 2022 season.
"We came back every year and we improved," Banks said. "We just kept pushing. For us to go 8-3 in our senior year is something that nobody can take away from us after starting from the bottom."
