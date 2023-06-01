QUINCY -- Quincy High School senior Eric McClelland has made a decision on his athletic future.
McClelland will be a dual-sport athlete, committing to the cross country and track and field team at Indiana State.
"I feel like what led me to signing was the team aspect and everything," McClelland said. "Their coaches are very polite and were welcoming during my visit. The campus is also very comforting and enjoyable when I was there."
McClelland hopes to pursue a career as a pilot.
At Indiana State, McClelland will major in professional flight and minor in air traffic control management.
McClelland is excited about the opportunity to study and be a multi-sport athlete at Indiana State.
"It's going good," McClelland said. "I have a summer training plan ready. I have a roommate scheduled for there and they're on the team as well. I'm going to redshirt my freshman year and just kind of go forward from there."
The experience of competing on the QHS cross country and track teams helped teach McClelland leadership and discipline.
"Both my dad (Matt McClelland), who coached me freshman and sophomore years and Coach (Eric) Davis coached me junior and senior years -- both always wanted us to try to push yourself to do the best you can," McClelland said. "It's the same with my mom (Laura McClelland) as track coach. They always want you to do the best you can while you are competing with everybody."
McClelland added that he enjoyed having his parents as coaches.
During his high school career, McClelland was a two-time First Team All-Conference selection during his junior and senior seasons. He was an honorable mention pick his freshman year and second team pick his sophomore year.
McClelland also was a Second team All-Conference selection in track this past season and a honorable mention selection his junior year.
With all of those accomplishments, McClelland's favorite memory at QHS was how he closed out his high school career.
"My favorite memory is definitely the state track meet I had last weekend," McClelland said. "It was very enjoyable with the team and the atmosphere I ran in. It was just a great experience all together."
