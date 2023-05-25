QUINCY -- Quincy High School senior Garrick Homan will stay close to home to continue his soccer career.
Homan signed his national letter-of-intent to be part of the men's soccer team at John Wood Community College on Monday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY -- Quincy High School senior Garrick Homan will stay close to home to continue his soccer career.
Homan signed his national letter-of-intent to be part of the men's soccer team at John Wood Community College on Monday.
"I went to a recruitment day where they bring in a couple of kids from around the area and you get to train with the team and view the college," Homan said. "I knew a lot of the guys on the team already from high school and it was just the atmosphere and the coaches that made me just really fall in love with it."
Homan plans on majoring in history at John Wood.
Homan said he's been in steady communication with Blazers head coach Bob Cowman and can't wait to play at John Wood.
"He has me looking at the forward position," Homan said. "More of a high-pace, high-pressure kind of player and I look forward to it."
The Blazers are coming off a 10-7 season in 2022.
QHS boys soccer head coach Ron Bridal said the combination of energy, spirit, positivity and athleticism will help Homan continue to develop a soccer player as he moves to the next level with the Blazers.
"I think it will go well," Bridal said. "He's got the physical attributes that are necessary for college sports. He's got the strength and the speed and he'll continue to develop as a college player. His energy, spirit and work ethic will continue to allow him to have success."
Bridal recalled his favorite moment of Homan's high school career in a early season game against cross-town rival Quincy Notre Dame in his senior season.
Homan scored a goal in the 72nd minute that tied the game up before QND ultimately won the game 4-3.
"(Homan) scored a really big goal for us this season," Bridal said. "One of those things that brought that goal was that energy I talked about. He was able to get to the ball and beat the goalkeeper there. It really just characterizes what Garrick is all about, which is hard work and determination."
During Homan's career with the Blue Devils, he was part of two QHS teams that won the Western Big 6 Conference championship.
"That's a great accolade to go ahead with and carry on in my college career," Homan said.
Homan then discussed the biggest thing he learned from Bridal and the QHS coaching staff.
"Just to never give up and keep pushing," Homan said. "Be the best player that you can be."
Some of Homan's best memories came off the field.
"The team dinners before every home game is probably what I'll remember," Homan said. "Where we would all get together and eat a nice meal and play games and just hang out before every game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.