QHS senior Garrick Homan, second from right, after signing his national letter-of-intent to play soccer with John Wood Community College during a ceremony at Quincy High School on Monday.

QUINCY -- Quincy High School senior Garrick Homan will stay close to home to continue his soccer career.

Homan signed his national letter-of-intent to be part of the men's soccer team at John Wood Community College on Monday.

