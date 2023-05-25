QUINCY -- Quincy High School senior Jude Mintle has made a decision on his athletic future.
Mintle stayed local, committing to Quincy University to be part of their cross country and track and field teams.
"My friends and family helped me out to prepare me down this path to my college career," Mintle said. "So, I'm looking very forward to staying close to home."
Mintle plans to major in sports management at QU.
After graduating college, Mintle hopes to pursue a career in sports business or coaching.
"Academically they had the major that I wanted, which was sports management," Mintle said. "I felt like I was a good fit for their cross country and track teams that I could contribute right away."
At QHS, Mintle was an honorable mention All-WB6 selection for cross country.
In track, Mintle mainly ran the 1,600 and 3,200-meter races. He set personal records of 4:47 in the 1,600 and 10:20 in the 3,200.
"Coach (Eric) Davis has taught me so much about the sport of track and cross country," Mintle said. "When I first started, I had no idea what I was doing. He taught me so much and I'm extremely grateful for him. Coach (Matt) McClelland has taught me so much as well about the sport of track."
Some of Mintle's favorite memories at Quincy High happened off track.
"My favorite memory in Quincy is just spending time with my teammates," Mintle said. "We had a night where we had a hotel room for the conference meet and it was extremely fun."
Mintle is now looking forward to being a Hawk after four years as a Blue Devil.
"Coach (Chris) Aschemann has been very nice," Mintle said. "We've just been talking about the future. Future practices and future meets. Stuff like that and I'm looking extremely forward to it."
