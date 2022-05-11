QUINCY — Quincy High senior Anna Schuering knew it was going to be a challenge.
But it was one that she embraced.
And conquered.
Schuering was going to attempt the daunting triple of running the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter races.
All in the same day.
Schuering stepped up and delivered by capturing titles in all three races at last week’s Western Big 6 Championships in Rock Island. She was named co-MVP of the meet.
It’s been a magical senior year for Schuering, who earlier won the Western Big 6 cross country title.
For her achievements, Schuering is being recognized as Herald-Whig Prep Athlete of the Week.
“That triple by Anna was really impressive,” QHS coach Laura McClelland said. “She took on a very difficult challenge and did an incredible job. She was very deserving of being the league MVP.”
Schuering had won the 800 and 1,600 as a junior at the conference meet.
But this year she attempted to win all three events by adding another two miles to her schedule during last Friday’s league meet in Rock Island.
Schuering cruised to the WB6 3,200 crown, winning in 11 minutes, 29.28 seconds. She captured the 800 in 2:22.47 and the 1,600 in 5:24.61.
“It was difficult,” she said. “I was up for it, and I was willing to try it. It worked out well, and I’m going to try it again Thursday.”
Schuering also has benefited from training and competing with her sister, Olivia, a sophomore who placed third in the 1,600 and 3,200 at the WB6 meet.
“Olivia is awesome,” Anna said. “We love to run together and train together. It’s super fun that we run the same races. We warm up and cool down together. It’s been amazing to have my sister as a teammate.”
Schuering also puts up impressive numbers in the classroom. She carries a 4.47 grade-point average with honors classes factored in.
“Anna is an amazing girl and has a great attitude,” McClelland said. “She is extremely positive and she’s a great role model for everybody. She’s just a joy to have on our team.
“As an athlete, she’s a hard worker. She does all the little things and then some. She’s a coach’s dream, she really is.”
Schuering realizes long-distance running isn’t overly glamorous, but it is something she is passionate about.
“I love how hard it is,” she said. “That sounds funny, but I like having to push myself. It’s a challenge, but it feels so good to have to work really hard for something.”
Her attitude and work ethic have translated into an excellent prep career.
“The key for me has been consistent hard work,” Schuering said. “Having goals and striving for them, even if you don’t reach all of them, is really important. Our coaches are very engaged, and very devoted and diligent. We have a lot of great support here.
“Finding my strength in God obviously has been very important for me. I use the Lord as my strength and my wisdom.”
Schuering said she plans to attend Union University and possibly study nursing.
“It’s a Christian college in Tennessee, and I’m really looking forward to studying there,” she said. “I think the Lord has really led me in that direction as opposed to running. I love to run, but I think He’s just shown me sometimes I love it a little bit too much and I can maybe better glorify Him through running for fun.”
For now, Schuering is preparing for Class 3A Sectional competition on Thursday night in Danville.
She is seeded second in the 3,200 and third in the 800.
Schuering qualified for state in the 800 last year before finishing 14th overall.
“Winning a medal at state this year would be ideal — that would be awesome,” she said. “It will be really hard to do, but it’s obviously something I will strive for. I will be thankful if I make it to state and I will look to run my best race.”
As her prep career nears its conclusion, she reflected on a memorable journey during her time with the Blue Devils.
“I’ve loved my time competing for Quincy High School,” Schuering said. “It’s been an absolutely wonderful experience. I love the team — we have so much fun together and really support each other. I love the coaches. We all enjoy spending time together and that’s a really important part of it.”
