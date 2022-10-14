The Quincy High Blue Devils are heavily favored.
But QHS coach Rick Little is making sure his football team maintains its focus for Saturday night’s matchup at Rock Island Alleman.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Quincy High Blue Devils are heavily favored.
But QHS coach Rick Little is making sure his football team maintains its focus for Saturday night’s matchup at Rock Island Alleman.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. between the long-time conference foes.
Quincy is 5-2 overall and 3-2 in Western Big 6 play.
Alleman is 1-6 overall and 0-5 in league games. The Pioneers have lost six straight after winning their season opener.
“Alleman is a program that I have a lot of respect for,” Little said. “Seeing their numbers being down is tough. They are struggling, but we still need to be ready to play. We need to come out strong. We have to play our style of football and execute.”
The Pioneers opened the season with a 32-6 win over Chicago Academy, but it has been a challenge for them to stay competitive ever since.
They suffered a 38-0 setback to Quincy Notre Dame the following week at home.
And they haven't come within 40 points of any opponent since.
Alleman was forced to forfeit its scheduled matchup against Moline in Week 5 after not having enough healthy players available for the game.
The Pioneers followed by falling to Geneseo (44-0) and United Township (47-6) in WB6 play the last two weeks.
Alleman does feature an outstanding player in offensive tackle Charlie Jagusah, a five-star recruit who has committed to the University of Notre Dame.
The massive 6-foot-7, 315-pound tackle is an excellent athlete who also pinned his way to a state wrestling title as a junior.
“He looks like a Greek god,” Little said. “He’s a big, strong physical player and he looks the part. We’ve played against him a couple of times and he’s a dominant left tackle.”
The Blue Devils continue to excel offensively with an effective blend of run and pass.
Quincy sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little is coming off a 303-yard, three-touchdown performance in last week’s 35-17 win at Geneseo.
Little is the leading passer in the Western Big 6. He has thrown for 1,718 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Little needs just four yards to break the school record for yards in a season.
His top target is Gregory Quince, who has 39 catches for 595 yards and eight touchdowns. Tykell Hammers has 28 receptions and Jake Mettemeyer has caught five TD passes.
Brian Douglas has rushed for 643 yards and Jeraius Rice has 430 yards on the ground.
“It is really important to be playing your best football this time of year,” Coach Little said. “Obviously, you want to be at your peak going into the playoffs.
“We don’t want to take a step back. We want to keep improving and we just want to keep our momentum going.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.