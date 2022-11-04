QUINCY – The Quincy High Blue Devils are definitely the underdog.
No. 9 seed QHS will play host to No. 1 Lemont in a Class 6A second-round football playoff matchup Saturday afternoon.
Game time is set for 3 p.m. at Flinn Stadium.
Lemont has a rich and storied postseason history. It has finished second in the state three times in the last 15 years, most recently in 2014.
Lemont is a spotless 10-0 this season.
“They have quality players on both sides of the ball,” Quincy coach Rick Little said. “They have an excellent team and a very good program. They are talented.
“We are excited to face them. They will be our biggest challenge to date.”
The Blue Devils have just two playoff wins in their entire history, but one of them occurred last week.
And that gives a young, hungry and talented QHS squad hope entering the matchup against Lemont.
Quincy is 8-2 after knocking off No. 8 seed Chatham Glenwood 49-42 on the road in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Blue Devils have won four straight games, averaging 49 points per contest in those victories.
“This has been a fun group to coach,” Little said. “They’ve overcome a lot of adversity. They are excited for the opportunity and the challenge on Saturday.
“This group has done a great job. They amaze me – they are unflappable.”
Lemont is coming off a 55-14 trouncing of Blue Island Eisenhower in the first round.
The suburban Chicago school is averaging 47 points per game offensively and allowing just 13 per contest.
Lemont quarterback Payton Salomon has passed for 26 touchdowns.
Running back Nate Wrublik has rushed for 115 yards per game and scored 15 touchdowns.
Luke Wallace is the team’s top receiver. He averages 95 yards per game and has scored 11 touchdowns.
“They run it a little more than they throw it, but they are effective passing the ball when they need to,” Little said. “They have good balance on offense, and they have a lot of weapons.”
Quincy features an explosive offense of its own. The Blue Devils average 40 points per game and give up 24.
QHS sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little, the coach’s son, has been phenomenal this fall.
The All-Western Big 6 QB passed for a school-record 432 yards against Glenwood. He was 25-of-28 with four touchdowns this past Friday.
“We threw the ball really well early, and we came out strong – that’s a good sign,” Coach Little said. “Bradyn was on fire and throwing it well. That really built our confidence and our guys fed off that.”
Little has thrown for 2,617 yards and 24 touchdowns this season, both school records.
Sophomore running back Jeraius Rice rushed for 156 yards and scored four touchdowns last week.
The speedy Rice has rushed for 895 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.
Greg Quince leads the Devils with 49 catches for 781 yards and nine TDs. Tykell Hammers has 40 receptions for 630 yards.
Rice and Quince were all-league selections.
All-conference picks Caron Banks and Ty Douglas anchor the QHS defense.
Coach Little, as you can imagine, likes the idea of playing at home in the second round.
“It’s huge – not having to travel is big,” he said. “And playing in front of our fans is really important. We haven’t had a lot of home playoff games in our history.
“Playing at home creates a great atmosphere and our guys feed off that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.