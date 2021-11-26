Quincy High School will induct five individuals during its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremonies Saturday night at Blue Devil Gym. Here’s a look at those student-athletes being inducted in the QHS Hall of Fame Class of 2021:
Hayley Womack
The 2011 QHS graduate left school as one of the top goal scorers in program history. She was a four-time All-Western Big Six Conference and all-sectional pick and earned all-state honors as a senior.
She is just one of three Blue Devils to score more than 100 goals in her career, finishing with 105. She scored 30 goals as a senior and became just the fifth QHS girls’ soccer player to earn all-state honors.
Womack played collegiate soccer at Iowa State and also saw action with the Cyclones softball team. She is currently the head women’s soccer coach at John Wood Community College.
Mike Kirkpatrick
A 1987 QHS graduate, Kirkpatrick made his mark with the Blue Devils’ baseball and football programs. As a senior, he helped the QHS football team reach the playoffs for just the second time in school history in the fall of 1986, serving as a tight end and a punter.
Kirkpatrick then helped the QHS baseball team capture a Western Big Six Conference title in the spring of 1987. He played first base and pitched on a Blue Devils team that finished 31-6. As a senior, Kirkpatrick hit .444 with a team-high 54 runs batted in. he added 10 home runs and 14 doubles. He finished with a 10-2 pitching record.
Kirkpatrick played collegiately at Southern Illinois University where he was a three-year letterwinner.
Jordan Smith
Smith left QHS in 2008 as one of the top shooters in QHS rifle program history. A four-year letterwinner, Smith captured a state championship in air rifle during his senior season. As a sophomore, Smith set a school record in the three-position air rifle with a score of 588 out of a possible 600.
During that sophomore campaign, Smith finished third overall at the Montgomery Belle Classic, the biggest high school rifle event in the country, and was a member of a QHS squad that captured the NRA national title in 2006.
Smith went on to serve in the Army National Guard for five years while attending Western Illinois University.
Pomeroy Sinnock
The 1906 QHS graduate was one of the first quarterbacks to throw the forward pass in football. He served as the quarterback at the University of Illinois from 1906-08. The Illini posted a 9-6-2 record during his career. He was named a third-team All-American selection in 1908.
A Quincy Daily Herald story from 1908 touted Sinnock as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. Sinnock graduated with a degree in civil engineering in 1909. He later married Marie Stahl of Quincy in 1924. He died in October 1962.
Charles Williams
Williams, a 2002 QHS graduate, had quite a state meet as a senior, earning all-state accolades in the high jump and pole vault. He finished third in the Class AA meet in both events, clearing 14 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault and 6 feet, 8 inches in the high jump.
Williams competed collegiately at Rend Lake College where he competed in the pentathlon and specialized in the high jump. He earned All-American honors in the pentathlon during the NJCAA indoor meet.
