QUINCY — On an afternoon and early evening that got cooler by the minute, a pair of Sterling pitchers made sure the Quincy softball bats never got fully warmed up.
Senior left-hander Elizabeth Palumbo and sophomore right-hander Sienna Stingley held the host Blue Devils to two runs over 11 innings Tuesday, as the visiting Golden Warriors swept a Western Big 6 doubleheader, 11-0 and 6-2.
The first game was the continuation of a game that had been postponed due to rain April 7 in Sterling.
Palumbo inherited a 3-0 lead in the first game and that’s all she would need to keep the Blue Devils from threatening in the opener. She also played an important part offensively in game two by going 3-for-4 and driving in runs in the third and sixth innings.
The Golden Warriors broke open a close game in the nightcap by scoring four runs in the top of the fifth, highlighted by Katie Dittmar’s solo home run over the left field fence and Jordan Johnson’s two-run double to right center.
Aside from the four-run fifth inning, Quincy senior Brynn Krutmeier pitched well. She struck out six, walked one and allowed single runs in the third and sixth innings.
“(Krutmeier) had to fight through some at-bats because they’re a very disciplined team, and they weren’t going to chase pitches out of the zone,” Quincy coach Darrell Henze said. “Being that it was a cool night, she struggled a bit with her changeup. She spins the ball effectively, and that’s not easy to do a cool night when you’re not able to grip the ball like you normally would.”
The Blue Devil offense did not get untracked until the fifth inning of game two. Freshman Ariana Adorno reached base on an error, Kayden Smith drew a walk, and with two outs both runners scored on a sharp single to right by junior Jaylen Lubbert.
“I thought our pitch selection was better in the second game,” Henze said. “When the other pitcher is trying to get us to chase the high stuff, we have to learn how to lay off those pitches. But overall we’ve been doing a better job of that.”
Meanwhile, Stingley put together a strong seven innings of work for the Golden Warriors. She struck out 11, walked three, hit a batter, and allowed only four base hits – two by Blue Devil junior outfielder Sofi Sangrey.
“The last few games have been tough ones for us,” said Henze, whose team fell to 2-11 overall. “We’re still growing. We made a few defensive mistakes that we need to work on, but the improvement is showing.”
The Blue Devils are scheduled to travel to Liberty on Wednesday, return home Thursday against Illini West and then finish the week Friday with an away game at Hamilton/Warsaw.
