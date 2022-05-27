QHS sprinter Rose qualifies 1st in 200

CHARLESTON, Ill. -- Quincy High senior Jett Rose had a phenomenal first day at the Illinois boys’ state track and field meet.
Rose ran a pair of outstanding races to qualify for the Class 3A finals in the 100- and 200-meter dash on Friday at Eastern Illinois University.
Rose, an Air Force Academy recruit, ran the fastest qualifying time in the 200-meter prelims. He was clocked in a personal-best 21.76 seconds.
Rose’s time was .22 seconds ahead of the second fastest qualifier, Ryan Coleman of Lansing Thornton Fractional South.
Rose placed sixth at state in the 200 last year.
He qualified with the sixth-fastest time in the 100 with a time of 10.84 seconds.
Rose is scheduled to compete in the finals of the 100 and 200 on Saturday in Charleston.
QHS senior Reid Savage finished with the 13th best time in the 110 high hurdles in 15.33 seconds.
Quincy’s Deon Rodgers competed in the discus on Friday afternoon.
