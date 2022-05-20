CHARLESTON, Ill. -- Quincy High senior standout Anna Schuering knew it was going to be difficult to achieve her goal of qualifying for the 800-meter finals.
But Schuering dug down to come through with a clutch performance in the grueling two-lap event.
She turned in a superb performance to reach her goal Friday afternoon at the Illinois girls’ state track and field championships.
Schuering recorded a preliminary time of 2 minutes, 19.93 seconds to earn a berth in Saturday’s Class 3A 800 finals.
She ran the eighth-fastest qualifying time to punch her ticket to the finals.
Schuering came out strong and had the lead before turning in a solid finish.
Schuering, the Western Big 6 champion in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, also will compete in the 3,200 meters on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University.
Schuering is competing for the final time in her career this weekend. She said she doesn’t plan to run in college.
Schuering, who also won the Western Big 6 title in cross country, will have an opportunity to go out in style during her final two prep races Saturday.
QHS freshman freshman Anna Venvertloh competed in her first state meet in the high jump.
She cleared 1.47 meters and finished 22nd overall.
