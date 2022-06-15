QUINCY — For Bradley Longcor III, there is no offseason.
Since Quincy High’s basketball season ended in early March, the young phenom has been on the court virtually every day.
There aren’t many people more passionate about the game than Longcor.
And it shows.
The multi-talented 6-foot-3 guard still has three years of high school left, but he is a special talent.
Longcor has had an excellent spring while playing in numerous competitions. And he’s even starting to attract the attention of college coaches.
“Bradley’s a tremendous young player,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “He is always trying to perfect his craft, and his game continues to evolve.”
Longcor is coming off a phenomenal freshman season where he played a key role for a powerful Blue Devil team that captured conference, regional and sectional titles.
Longcor averaged 15 points per game while landing a spot on the All-Western Big 6 Conference first team.
He shattered the QHS freshman scoring record.
Longcor delivered an abundance of clutch shots, including hitting a pair of pivotal 3-pointers in a late-season triumph over Rock Island.
He’s also a gifted ballhandler with a lethal crossover dribble.
The Blue Devils finished 28-6 this past season.
“We had a real good season, and I gained a lot of experience,” Longcor said. “I’m looking to take my game to a different level and polish up some things. I’m always working hard and looking to improve.”
With the departure of Western Big 6 player of the year Jeremiah Talton, who is headed to John Wood Community College, Longcor will move into a different role heading into his sophomore season.
“We will definitely look to Brad for more leadership,” Douglas said. “He’s our leading returning scorer and he’s done a great job leading by example. We will look for him to be more vocal and help fill the void with Jeremiah moving on to college.”
Talton and Longcor formed a strong 1-2 punch for Quincy High during the highly successful 2021-22 campaign.
“Jeremiah was definitely our leader,” Longcor said. “Now I’m trying to fill that spot. I need to be more vocal and set a good example for my teammates.”
The QHS team was back together for workouts Monday and Tuesday afternoon at Blue Devil Gym.
Quincy High players went 4-1 in a tournament last weekend and will head to the University of Kansas for a competition this weekend.
Douglas stopped the team’s workout Monday afternoon and delivered a strongly worded message to the players.
“Coach got on us a little bit about effort – we need to keep the energy level high,” Longcor said with a smile. “If you’re going to play on this team, you definitely have to play hard at both ends of the floor. Defense is an important part of our success.”
Longcor is joined by an experienced group of QHS teammates that include returning starters Reid O’Brien, Keshaun Thomas and Sam Mulherin along with key reserves Ralph Wires and Dominique Clay.
Longcor still isn’t old enough to drive a car, but Douglas is handing him the keys to pilot the Blue Devil squad next season.
Longcor has already landed on the radar of college coaches.
“The buzz is definitely out there about Bradley – Division I coaches are already interested in him,” Douglas said. “Brad plays with poise, he’s intelligent, he dominates the basketball, he’s a great decision-maker, and he makes clutch plays in big games.
“He has a little bit of everything to offer.”
Quincy High reached the final eight in Class 4A in 2022, falling just one win short of the state tournament this past season.
“We obviously didn’t like the way the season ended,” Longcor said. “It was disappointing, and it was a tough way to finish. It definitely is a big motivator for us. We were so close to reaching our goals. We need to keep improving so we can make it to Champaign next season.”
