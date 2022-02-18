QUINCY – Jeremiah Talton has dealt with his share of adversity during his Quincy High School career.
But it has all been worth it during a remarkable boys' basketball season with the Blue Devils.
Three days after his brilliant 29-point performance led QHS to a conference title, Talton announced his college commitment early Friday afternoon.
The 6-foot-6 senior swingman plans to play at the University of New Orleans next season.
“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to play at that level. To have that opportunity, it’s pretty special.”
Talton received his second NCAA Division I scholarship offer after Privateers assistant coach Kris Arkenberg attended Quincy’s win over Galesburg on Tuesday night at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
“New Orleans was super loyal and did a great job in their recruitment of me,” Talton said. “For them to come up here, and spend time with me and my family, that meant a lot.”
Another big factor for Talton was how he would blend in with the New Orleans team. The Privateers are 15-9 overall and 8-1 in Southland Conference play this season.
“I love their style of play,” he said. “Their coaches told me I can really thrive in their offense. They said they need shooters and I fit in perfectly with what they do.”
Talton has been superb while leading Quincy High to a memorable season. The Blue Devils won the outright Western Big Six title and are 24-5 overall.
Talton has averaged 20 points and 6 rebounds per game this season.
He became Quincy’s all-time leader in 3-point field goals in a career and season this year. He hit eight 3-pointers in one game and has shot just under 45 percent from long distance.
Talton, expected to be named conference player of the year next week, also excels defensively with his ability to block shots and draw charges.
“New Orleans has been talking to Jeremiah for a while and they picked a good game to come to,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “Jeremiah is going to be a steal for them – I think he is going to really blossom at the next level.
“You got to have the skill to play at that level, and he definitely has the ability to shoot. They are getting a very good basketball player who does a lot of things really well.”
Talton also excels in the classroom and as a mentor for his young teammates.
“JT is the type of player that every coach dreams about,” Douglas said. “He definitely does it the right way. His leadership has been tremendous and he’s a great role model for others to follow. He’s a good student and he’s just a special young man. We’ve been so blessed to have him in our program.”
Talton led an incredible turnaround after QHS struggled to a 3-12 record during his COVID-abbreviated junior season.
“This season, it's been really fun,” he said. “This team is a family and we’ve really developed a close bond. I love all my teammates and love all my coaches. It’s been a blast.”
Even with all his success, Talton said he has plenty of areas to work on.
“The No. 1 thing is my strength,” he said. “They plan to play me at the 2-4 positions, so I need to be versatile. I need to work on my lateral movement and my ballhandling. I just need to continue to improve.”
Talton is yet to visit the campus at New Orleans. He said his mother’s family is from nearby Biloxi, Miss.
He had one Division I offer, from Western Illinois, entering his senior season.
“The recruiting process, it was stressful at times,” he said. “I wanted to commit before the season, but I’m glad I waited. I had to keep grinding. I’m definitely relieved after making this decision – I feel stress-free. Now I can just concentrate on the rest of this season.”
Quincy is set to begin Class 4A postseason play against Edwardsville on Wednesday in Alton.
“We just need to keep playing like we are playing,” he said. “We need to play aggressive and stick to our style of play. If we do that, we will continue to be successful.”
