QUINCY — Jeremiah Talton spent what seemed like an eternity preparing for this moment.
The big day finally arrived.
It was Quincy High’s season opener on Thanksgiving night.
The stands were packed, and the bright lights were shining at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
And Talton simply put on a show.
After a pandemic-shortened 3-12 season without fans, Talton turned in a dazzling display of hoops wizardry.
The versatile 6-foot-6 swingman made acrobatic moves to the bucket and splashed home 3-point shots. He drew charges, blocked shots and also called out instructions to his teammates.
Talton collected 24 of his career-high 31 points in the first half as QHS crushed Lake Forest Academy 54-36.
It was a sign of things to come during the 2021-22 boys’ basketball season. Very big things.
Talton led Quincy to an impressive 28-6 record in a superb season that included conference, regional and sectional championships.
He was named the Western Big Six Conference most valuable player.
“Jeremiah was just tremendous,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “He had an incredible season.”
For his achievements, Talton is being honored as The Herald-Whig Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.
Talton actually broke his coach’s record for 3-point field goals in a season after earlier eclipsing the Blue Devil mark for triples in a career.
“If anyone was going to break my record, I’m glad it was JT,” Douglas said. “He epitomizes everything you want in a player. He really developed as a player, a leader and a person. He bought into everything we were doing.”
Talton departs as the school’s eighth-leading scorer despite his junior season being shortened due to COVID.
Quincy nearly earned its first trip to the state’s final four since 1998.
The Blue Devils held the lead at the end of the first three quarters before falling to Bolingbrook 49-42 in the Class 4A Super-Sectional.
“It definitely hurt to come up just short of state,” Talton said. “It was really tough to see this season end – it was so much fun. We accomplished so much.
“We definitely improved a lot as a team, and we brought Blue Devil basketball back to the level it needs to be at. The future looks extremely bright with all of the young guys they have coming back.”
Talton laughed when asked how he assessed his team’s chances entering the season.
“I knew we were going to be young,” he said. “Nobody was picking us to do much. The preseason polls had us finishing fourth or fifth in the conference.
“I worked my tail off over the summer and I was motivated to prove people wrong. I knew we would be better, but we really exceeded everyone’s expectations.”
Talton also was driven to catch the attention of NCAA Division I recruiters. He had one DI offer, from Western Illinois, entering his senior season.
Talton and the Blue Devils bolted to a 3-0 start after winning their Thanksgiving tournament.
“After that tournament, I knew this team would have a chance to win a lot of games,” Talton said. “We surprised a lot of people, and it just took off from there.”
Talton averaged more than 20 points per game during conference play. The Blue Devils went 13-1 in the strong Western Big Six.
Just before Christmas, league favorite and state-ranked No. 10 Moline came to town.
And left with a loss.
Quincy earned a decisive 63-49 victory over the Maroons that helped propel it to a conference championship.
“That definitely was a turning point,” Talton said. “It sent a strong message that we could beat anybody.”
The QHS freshman trio of Bradley Longcor, Keshaun Thomas and Dominique Clay combined for 43 points against Moline.
“Brad, Key and Dom made an impact right away,” Talton said. “They stepped up and they delivered.”
Those newcomers, along with junior transfer Reid O’Brien, provided a significant boost.
“We had a lot of new faces,” Talton said. “We were all able to jell pretty quickly and everyone found their role.”
Talton credited the job Douglas did in bringing everyone together.
“We were on top of the conference standings through the first half,” Talton said. “Coach Douglas, he told us we had to work even harder in the second half to finish it off. He did a great job of keeping us motivated and focused.”
Talton erupted for 29 points in a 65-57 home victory over Galesburg that clinched the outright league championship.
“Winning that conference title meant a lot,” he said. “We knew we had to finish the job.”
Talton led the Blue Devils to their 24th Western Big Six crown.
“Quincy obviously has a great tradition in basketball – we saw it all over the walls every day we came to practice,” he said. “It meant everything to get this program back to being one of the best in the state again. The Blue Devil tradition is really important to a lot of us.”
The night QHS clinched the outright conference title, Talton also received a scholarship offer from the University of New Orleans.
A few days later, Talton announced his commitment to the Division I school.
“It was a huge blessing for me and a dream come true,” he said. “I had people close to me telling me to keep working and it would all work out. And it did.”
New Orleans plays an up-tempo, high-scoring style that Talton likes.
“They need shooters and I think I will fit in well down there,” he said. “I’m excited. I just want to contribute any way that I can.”
Even though it won its league title, Quincy wasn’t expected to go far in the postseason.
The Blue Devils were seeded third heading into regional play, but were able to knock off No. 2 O’Fallon before winning at No. 1 seed Collinsville on a Ralph Wires buzzer-beating drive.
Talton scored 19 points, including two clutch free throws, as QHS knocked off Class 4A No. 3 Normal Community 56-51 in the sectional finals.
Quincy captured its first sectional title in 22 years.
“We were still being disrespected in the postseason,” Talton said. “That lit another fire under us. People were saying we didn’t have a chance against Normal. We proved them wrong.”
When Quincy’s impressive run finally ended in the Super-Sectional, a downcast Talton reflected on the season.
“This team loved playing basketball with each other,” he said. “We became a family and we all love each other. It was a blast being a part of this team.”
Talton’s most significant honor came a few days later. He was chosen as a first team all-state selection by the Illinois coaches.
“JT definitely earned that,” Douglas said. “That was icing on the cake.”
It was a fitting finish to a fabulous final year in a Blue Devil uniform.
“It definitely was a memorable season,” Talton said. “I will never forget it.”
