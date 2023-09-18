QUINCY — The Blue Devils girls volleyball team have been a middle of the pack of the Western Big 6 12 games into the 2023 season as they currently sit fourth in the conference.

Quincy High School has had inconsistent play as of late with a 3-3 record in their past six games ahead of Monday night’s home game with non-conference Jacksonville. QHS won in straight sets 25-9 in set number one and 25-19 in set number two.

