QUINCY — The Blue Devils girls volleyball team have been a middle of the pack of the Western Big 6 12 games into the 2023 season as they currently sit fourth in the conference.
Quincy High School has had inconsistent play as of late with a 3-3 record in their past six games ahead of Monday night’s home game with non-conference Jacksonville. QHS won in straight sets 25-9 in set number one and 25-19 in set number two.
QHS head coach Katelin Brown said the team and the coaching staff felt more comfortable coming into Monday’s game with the Crimsons than in their recent games.
“So, we’ve struggled recently towards the end of games so I was just like we’re going to bring the fun back into the game,” said Brown. “We had a really fun game day on Friday, a team bonding experience on Saturday and coming in I felt good about tonight, the first time I felt really comfortable and the girls said the same thing.”
The Blue Devils came out strong early in this one leading 14-7 before a timeout was taken by them as they looked to cruise to a set one victory. Juniors Lydia Peters and Ava Crist made a great play both diving for the ball to help put QHS up 17-8 as they would go on to win the set by 16 points.
“We dominated that first set, did a lot of great things, we do struggle for some reason in one of the sets we always are super down and then we make our way back,” said Brown. “I think we just get really comfortable into that second set, like we got one, okay here we go but they always know how to battle back and they did that tonight.”
As Brown said, QHS came out a little flat in set number two as the Crimsons would jump put to a 7-1 lead before plays made by juniors outside hitter Kaley Summers and outside hitter/middle hitter Ayanna Douglas would both make key plays to make the score 9-2.
Summers and Douglas would both lead the Blue Devils in kills, Summers recorded nine and Douglas recorded seven. Summers added four digs as well along with Douglas adding three digs, two aces and a block.
Douglas talked about the team’s ability to remain calm and stay together during sets where they have had to battle back to walk off the court with a win.
“It shows how we fight back because its happened before and we’ve fought back every time because we as a team know in those moments we have to come together and figure it out no matter how down we are on the score board,” said Douglas.
QHS would go on a 10-6 run cutting the Jacksonville lead to three as they led QHS 15-12 midway through the set.
The Blue Devils would continue to take hold of their late game momentum as players such as senior defensive specialist and outside hitter Libby Goodwin and junior libero Abby Bunch would combine for 15 digs keeping balls alive and helping the team’s comeback. Bunch would have a team high nine digs on the night with Goodwin adding six of her own finishing second.
Brown talked about her experienced players stepping up and helping them comeback and secure a two-set win.
“Kaylee Summers and Ayanna Douglas both stepped up and Abby bunch our libero this was the first game I really saw her take control of that back row like we needed her to do,” said Brown. “And put a smile on her face while she’s doing it and she did phenomenal tonight with nine digs, Summers had nine kills and Douglas had seven.”
Jacksonville would see their lead evaporate as QHS would take their first and final lead of the night up 17-16, QHS would push the lead to 20-16 before Jacksonville taking a time out. They would finish it off 25-19.
Something Brown was pleased to see was her team come out strong defensively with three different players recording blocks which included sophomore middle hitter Madison Loos and senior outside hitter Aurora Allison getting one block each to match Douglas’ output.
“We were really struggling with our blocks last week, we had zero blocks against Alleman, zero blocks against Moline and came back and had some today,” said Brown. “So that felt good and it was more of a team chemistry day for us, everyone did great things and played their roles.”
The Blue Devils won back-to-back games for the first time since August 26 when they picked up wins over Winchester and Pekin. They also have been excellent at home as they’ve been one of the top teams at home in the Western Big 6 with a 7-2 record in Quincy.
“We practice on this court every day, we know the environment, we know the atmosphere we always have a lot of fans we do really well when we have a good fan base,” said Brown. “We also are good at just hyping each other up, our bench really hyped everyone up today and we were doing things together, they told Aurora to hit line, she hit line and got a key kill so just little things like that are showing that we’re jelling as a team.”
A few other key contributors to the team’s eight win of the season were Crist who led the Blue Devils in assists with 12 and junior Elise Damon was second in assists with seven. Douglas who was the leading scorer for most of the night talked about her performance along with how the team helps her play well.
“I feel like my team contributes to how I play because they made amazing passes and plays that contributed to some of my kills,” said Douglas. “So, I think it was a team effort no matter the player because it takes a team to win.”
QHS (8-4) will be playing back to back nights this Tuesday night at 6 p.m. on the road against East Moline (3-12-1) who are currently the only team in the western big six without a conference win so far sitting at 0-5 in those matchups.
Brown talked about Tuesday’s conference matchup with East Moline and wants to see her team continue to carry Monday night’s momentum into Tuesday and beyond.
“I just want to keep building on this team chemistry we had tonight they all felt a shift happen and we walked in today feeling different,” said Brown. “We were struggling recently but now we’re just ready to dominate, we have East Moline tomorrow hopefully that’ll be a good easy flow prep for us going into Rock Island afterwards whose number one in the conference right now and that’s the game we got to get we’re stoked for it we’re ready and we’ll prepare the best we can.”
