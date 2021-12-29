COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — The offensive struggles continue for the Quincy Blue Devils.
Quincy High was unable to recover from another slow start and came up short in the third-place game at the Prairie Farms Holiday Classic.
Collinsville broke open a close game in the second quarter en route to downing QHS 49-34 on Wednesday night at Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium.
The Blue Devils fell to 11-3 overall in boys’ basketball play after dropping their final two games in Collinsville. Quincy went 2-2 in the event.
“It was a horrible game and a horrible effort,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “There are no excuses. We didn’t perform well offensively and defensively. Our execution and ball movement were poor. All in all, it was just a bad game. It was a lackluster performance.”
The Blue Devils were unable to bounce back after a tough semifinal overtime loss to Decatur MacArthur on Tuesday night.
Quincy High started slow again in Wednesday night’s game against the host Kahoks.
The Blue Devils took an early lead on a Bradley Longcor 3-point goal before the first quarter ended in an 8-8 deadlock.
QHS senior Jeremiah Talton, playing with an injured ankle, picked up two early fouls and went to the bench late in the first quarter.
Talton, Quincy’s top scorer, was held scoreless in the first half after sitting out the entire second quarter.
“Jeremiah wasn’t 100 percent,” Douglas said. “He just wasn’t able to get things going.”
With Talton out of the game, Collinsville started to pull away in the second quarter. The Kahoks grabbed a 25-15 halftime lead as QHS committed seven turnovers.
Collinsville came out strong after the break, quickly building its lead to 18 points. The Kahoks led 35-22 after three quarters.
Longcor led the Blue Devils with 15 points. The freshman has scored in double figures in 12 straight games.
Talton finished with five points.
Quincy had won five of the six previous meetings with Collinsville. The Kahoks improved to 9-5 overall.
The Blue Devils are now off until playing at Western Big 6 rival Rock Island on Jan. 7.
“We have a lot of things we have to improve on,” Douglas said. “It’s going to be interesting to see how we learn and bounce back from this. We definitely have work to do.”
