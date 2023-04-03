QUINCY -- It was a successful day for the Blue Devils at the Quincy High School Invitational on Saturday.
On the girls side, QHS placed first with a score of 152. Macomb was second, Rushville-Industry was third, Camp Point Central was fourth, Illini West was fifth and Mendon Unity was sixth.
On the boys side, QHS placed first with a score of 184. Rushville-Industry was second, Macomb was third, Illini West was fourth, Camp Point Central was fifth and Mendon Unity was sixth.
Devils senior Boen Brockmiller won both the boys 100 and 200-meter dashes, setting personal records in each race.
QHS senior Eric McClelland also came away with a pair of wins, in the boys 800 and 1,600-meter runs.
In the boys 3,200-meter run, QHS had the top-two finishers with sophomore Cameron MacDonough placing first and senior Jude Mintle placing second. Mintle also placed second in the 1,600-meter run.
Devils senior Garick Homan won the boys triple jump, while also placing second in the 400-meter run.
The QHS 4x200-meter boys relay team of Brockmiller, Evan Altman, Carter Schenk and Homan placed second.
The Devils 4x400-meter boys relay team of Homan, Riley Lyssy, Thomas Hess and McClelland placed first.
Lyssy also placed second in the boys 110-meter hurdles, setting a personal record.
Devils junior Ryan Mast placed second in boys shot put and third in discus, while sophomore Quintno Rohwer placed third in shot put and second in discus.
QHS sophomore Sadiya Hodges won the girls 100-meter dash, setting a personal record.
Devils sophomore Anna Venvertloh won the girls 400-meter dash, setting a new personal record.
QHS sophomore Amick McClelland won the girls 800-meter run, setting a school record.
Devils senior Alexandria Meyers won the girls 1,600-meter run, setting a new school record.
QHS junior Kendra Schneider set a personal record and won the girls 3,200-meter run.
Devils sophomore Gianna Kemner won the girls 100-meter hurdles, setting a new school record.
The QHS girls 4x400-meter relay team of McClelland, Ja'ylah Alexander, Corlissa Bell and Venvertloh placed first.
The QHS girls 4x800-meter relay team of McClelland, Meyers, Lillian Baker and Reese Terstriep placed first.
The Devils 4x200-meter relay girls team of Kemner, Araeyah Crider, Angeleia Wagy and Alden Barbagiovanni placed second.
Barbagiovanni also won the girls triple jump and placed second in the 200-meter dash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.