QUINCY — A text message received at 5:03 a.m. typically might cause alarm.
Matt McClelland didn’t read it that way.
Realizing it was from Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb, a veteran military man who still rises early to get his workday started, actually put McClelland at ease, especially knowing what the message pertained to.
Webb’s text message in the wee hours Wednesday morning alerted McClelland, the Quincy High School track and cross country coach and one of the candidates for the soon-to-be-vacant athletic director’s chair, to the fact they needed to meet later in the day. McClelland read into that it would be good news.
“I was like, ‘All right, we can do that,’” he said.
In their meeting, Webb made the news official, and he presented McClelland to the Quincy School Board at the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting as the choice to succeed Scott Douglas as athletic director.
McClelland will remain the track and field coach through the end of the season and then shift into his administrative role. Douglas announced in March he was resigning as athletic director to assume a role within the district’s transportation department.
“I knew I wanted to be an AD for a while now,” said McClelland, who has been coaching at QHS since 2013. “About 10 years ago, when I went back to school to get my master’s degree, I knew athletic director was a job I’d be interested in down the road in the future.
“I didn’t really expect it to come about now. I was kind of thinking it would come about later in my career. I wanted to still coach and do some of those things. But you can’t always choose the timeline. When things open up, you have to jump, throw your name in the hat and see where it goes.”
Because of McClelland’s personality, commitment and drive, it went all the way to the end.
Multiple applicants from both inside the school district and the surrounding area showed interest. The finalists were put through two interviews — one with QHS coaches and high school administrators, the other with Webb and district administrators — and McClelland showcased what both groups wanted in an athletic director.
“We know Matt,” Webb said. “We know he’s going to do his best to make sure everything is taken care of. I think what set him apart was some of his experiences at both the collegiate and high school levels and the network of coaches and athletic directors he’s built who are willing to help him out.
“And it’s his enthusiasm. He’s excited about this opportunity. That got us excited about him taking charge.”
McClelland, who is a science teacher at Quincy Junior High School, was a member of the Southern Illinois University cross country team, graduating in 2000, and served as SIU’s men’s cross country coach from 2001-04. He’s been coaching at QHS the last eight years.
Such depth of experience proved to be another strong selling point.
“He’s high character, high values,” Webb said. “He has integrity and knows the integrity of athletics and he will uphold those. He’s good father, a good husband and a good community member. Those are the most important things for us.
“He’s a good coach. He knows what it takes to be successful. He’s a leader, and he’ll be a good leader for our varsity coaching staff.”
He was able to share his vision for that throughout the process.
“I’m in the district already, so a lot of people may know who I am, but they may not know what makes me tick,” McClelland said. “So it was good to get to talk to all kinds of different employees of the district to show them what my thoughts were and how I wanted to lead the program going forward.”