QUINCY — Quincy High School hosted the 2023 Western Big 6 Conference Tournament for wrestling Saturday fueling ambitions for postseason success.
There were eight schools in attendance, 14 brackets of play and three Conference Champions from QHS.
The Blue Devils finished the WB6 tournament in second place with 160 points behind Geneseo who won the title with 197 points.
“I’m very proud of our effort,” said QHS head coach Phil Neally. “We came to win the championship today, but we’ll work on things and get ready for the regional tournament next week.”
Owen Uppinghouse finished the regular season with an impressive undefeated record of 36-0 for the 160 pound weight class.
“I have the best coaches in the world and the best practice partners,” said Uppinghouse. “My record comes from working hard in the off season and a lot of reps… it's good to get in there and grind.”
Bryor Newbold (186) also had a stand-out first place performance, defeating Moline’s James Soliz, the returning champion who majored Newbold in the tournament last year.
“I made the finals in every tournament this year,“ said Newbold. “Beating (Soliz) in the finals has given me a lot of confidence going into regionals and sectionals to win… I went from getting majored by him, to majoring him. It feels amazing.”
Head coach Neally had nothing but positive remarks about Uppinghouse and Newbold.
“Uppinghouse is the general of our army that we have,” said Neally. “He does a great job of leading our team. Uppinghouse and Newbold continue to amaze me with the things they are able to do, their work ethic and at taking constructive criticism because you can always get better.”
The Blue Devils had 10 kids competing for placement out of the 14 brackets — nine of which were victorious.
Freshman Todd Smith (285) triumphed in the tournament receiving first place.
Broday Baker (138), Eric McClleland (145), and Gunnar Derhake (152) achieved second place.
Hugh Sharrow (106), Max Miller (170), and Ty Moore (195) earned third place.
“I feel really good about our team,” said Newbold. “We’re in there everyday, we’re working hard, and we’re pushing each other… Overall it's nice to have a team that wants to work and be better.”
QHS Wrestling will head to the Regional Championship on Feb. 4 next week. The competition will begin at 9 a.m.
