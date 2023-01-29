Uppinghouse.JPG

Owen Uppinghouse takes down SHS Thomas Tate in the Western Big 6 Conference championship, winning by technical fall 18-2. 

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

QUINCY — Quincy High School hosted the 2023 Western Big 6 Conference Tournament for wrestling Saturday fueling ambitions for postseason success.

There were eight schools in attendance, 14 brackets of play and three Conference Champions from QHS.

