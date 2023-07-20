QUINCY -- The Quincy High School volleyball team after an up and down 2022 campaign will be aiming to play at a faster pace hoping for more consistency in the wins column in 2023.
Quincy High School girls volleyball will be entering year three under head coach Kate Brown as she begins to help the girls establish a disciplined winning culture and build off of last season.
“Last year was my second year and now we’re looking to build on that culture and program that we started," said Brown on the team's expectations this year. "We went 18-18, we got second in our conference, so our goal this year is to get first place. We have a very competitive conference but we’re very excited about the season.”
Last season's team got off to an 0-3 start but rattled off six consecutive wins going into early September.
They had a difficult stretch towards the end of September enduring their longest losing streak of four losses in a row competing in neutral tournament play. QHS got back on track in October piling up the wins again.
After defeating Pekin in postseason play they had their season come to an end at home against Normal Community 2-0.
The Lady Blue Devils finished 18-18 overall, 9-9 at home, 5-5 away from Quincy and 5-5 in neutral matchups. QHS saw more consistent success in the Western Big 6 finishing 10-4 in the conference tying for second.
Abby Bunch one of the eleven juniors looking to build off of last season talked about the team looking to play better than they did in 2022.
“It was a decent year we tied for second in the conference," said Bunch. "We had some good games and some not so good games. So solid overall but we’re ready to come out even stronger this year."
QHS will be returning seven starters with two seniors, eleven juniors and a couple of sophomores expected to play varsity this fall.
Aside from Bunch, a couple more standouts that have had strong practices this summer and look to play key roles in Blue Devils offense this year are junior Kaley Summers and Ayanna Douglas.
Brown is excited from what she's seen in them this summer during their workouts and hopes they can help their team play at a faster tempo.
“We’re going to run a quicker offense," said Brown. "I want us to have a stronger offense than what we’ve had in the past. With Summers back here she’s really improved along with Ayanna Douglas they’ve done a phenomenal job running the offense this summer.”
Although they are finished with summer practices, the team will still be putting in more summer work with a couple of tournaments this weekend and next to get a good glimpse on where they stand at the moment.
“I’m feeling good, we’re getting a lot of extra work in this summer in hopes for a successful season and these tournaments will get us even more prepared," said Summers on the extra work the team is getting in.
With about a month away until the opener at home on Aug. 24, followed by two more home matchups facing East St. Louis and conference foe Geneseo to begin 2023, Brown wants to see them not only avoid an 0-3 start that they had last season but also to surpass 18 wins.
"The ultimate goal is I want more than 18 this year," said Brown. "Moline is always are biggest competitor we’re usually tied with them for conference, Sterling has always been a good competitor as well as Geneseo, those are probably our top three competitors."
