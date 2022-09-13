QUINCY -- The Quincy High volleyball team had been on a roll.
The Blue Devils had rattled off six straight victories, including winning their first three Western Big 6 matches.
But that came to a screeching halt on Tuesday night.
The visiting Moline Maroons flexed their muscle in sweeping QHS 25-15, 25-16.
Quincy dropped to 6-4 overall and 3-1 in WB6 play.
“We had prepared for this match, but it was a little frustrating to watch us not be able to execute what we had practiced,” QHS coach Kate Brown said. “Offensively, we just couldn’t put a ball away tonight. Nothing was falling for us.”
Moline improved to 4-0 in league play and 8-6 overall.
“We came in and hit our serving zones – we were able to expose some of their weaknesses,” first year Maroons head coach Jenna Laxton said. “Our girls came in focused and stuck to their game plan. We are starting to see a lot of really great things with this team.”
The Blue Devils experienced a setback even before the match started when junior Lexi Hibbert sprained her left ankle during warmups.
She was on crutches when the teams came back onto the court for pregame introductions.
“Lexi had actually been hurt all season and this was her first night back from a shoulder injury,” Brown said. “Then she sprained her ankle really bad. It was unfortunate to have that happen.”
Moline surged to an early 10-5 lead in the first set Tuesday before QHS took a timeout.
Quincy battled back when Aurora Allison and Ella Greving combined to block a Maroon spike attempt.
Moline quickly regrouped, finishing the set on a spike by Caylee Brandes.
The Maroons also took charge in the second set, finishing the match on another booming kill by Brandes.
“We were able to dominate play at the net,” Laxton said. “That was huge for us.”
The Blue Devils are scheduled to return to the court when they play at Rock Island Alleman on Wednesday.
“It will be good for us to get right back out there,” Brown said. “They know what they need to work on as a team and as individuals. I think coming back out for another game will be good for us.”
