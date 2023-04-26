QUINCY -- After dropping its last three games, Quincy High School was hungry for a win, especially coming off of a 12-2 loss to Sterling on Tuesday.
Mendon Unity also entered Wednesday's game desperate for a win after dropping every game since winning the season opener.
Something had to give and on Wednesday, Quincy high school would be the team to put an end to their losing skid with a 10-7 win over the Mustangs.
The Mustangs would get off to a solid start after the first inning leading 3-1 but QHS would outscore them 9-4 the final six innings.
QHS junior Aurora Allison talked about the bounce back win over Mendon Unity in front of the home crowd.
"We hit the ball really well today," said Allison. "In some areas in the game we still had a few errors we have to clean up but overall it was a good game. They've struggled this season but they gave us a good fight today."
QHS led by the pitching of junior Kayden Smith allowed zero runs in the second, third and fourth innings to the Mustangs as the Lady Blue Devils would gradually move ahead as their aggressiveness at the plate and stealing bases would take shape.
After the bottom of the fifth QHS would be holding on to a slim 6-5 lead as the sixth inning would be their most dominant showing and put the game away. Unity would drop that inning 4-1 after a series of hits including a home run would secure the Lady Blue Devils' seventh win of the season.
QHS head coach Darrell Henze talked about the resilience his team showed after a difficult week of games prior to Wednesday.
"I knew it would be tough start," said Henze. "We had the emotional QND game on Monday and then the three-hour road trip to play Sterling and having a tough turnaround today, so we came out a little too eager, but we adjusted to their pitching. They began to put the ball in play which allowed .us to steal some bases and score runs at the end there."
QHS (7-12) will have a conference game on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. back in Quincy versus Galesburg (1-13).
Mendon Unity (1-9) will try to bounce back returning home against non-conference Payson on Friday, who they beat in their first game of the season 14-8.
Mustangs head coach Dan Arnsman talked about the struggles this year and what he wants to see from his team on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
"The game of softball sometimes the ball finds a hole and sometimes it finds a glove and unfortunately for us it's been finding a lot of gloves this season," said Arnmsan. "Today we got off to a good start we got good performances from our pitching so we just have to go into Friday starting off with early runs and being sharp defensively to get the win."
