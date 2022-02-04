QUINCY — The Quincy Blue Devils have spent their share of time wrestling away from home.
But the Quincy High grapplers will begin the most important part of the season in familiar surroundings.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to host an Illinois Class 3A regional tournament on Saturday at home.
First whistle is expected around 9 a.m. with the finals set for just after noon at Quincy High School.
“It’s good to be home,” QHS coach Phil Neally said. “We hosted our own tournament and had a home dual recently, but we’ve been on the road for most of the season. Our kids are excited to wrestle at home in front of our fans. Hopefully, this gives us motivation to have a good performance.”
The Blue Devils have performed well at home, winning the team title at their own tournament last month.
Quincy will compete in an eight-team regional with the top three individual finishers in each weight class advancing to the sectional tournament.
“There are some very good teams coming in here,” Neally said. “Edwardsville and Collinsville have tough teams. Hopefully, we can get a few guys through to sectionals.”
Senior Kayden Garrett is one of the best bets for the Blue Devils. He’s had an excellent season at 170 pounds.
“Kayden is hitting his peak,” Neally said. “He’s a student of the game who is always looking to learn and improve. He was one win from state last year and he is really focused on making it there this year.
“Kayden’s a motivated kid who wants to wrestle in college. He’s done a great job as a leader for us.”
QHS freshman Hugh Sharrow also has had a strong season at 106 pounds. He won the Quincy Invitational last month despite weighing only 93 pounds.
“Hugh’s had a good year despite being undersized for his weight class,” Neally said. “He’s worked hard, and it’s paid off for him. He’s really dedicated and disciplined.”
Neally also said Bryor Newbold (182) and Dylan Becker (132) have been wrestling well for Quincy High.
“Those guys have been coming on strong for us,” Neally said. “They’ve worked hard in the practice room.”
Quincy Notre Dame is scheduled to compete at a 10-team Class 1A regional Saturday at Tremont.
The Raiders are led by senior Curtis Steinkamp, who has a 35-3 record at 126 pounds.
Camp Point Central and Illini West also are in the Tremont regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.