QUINCY -- Quincy High School is ready to put on a show when it hosts a triangular wrestling match against cross-town rival Quincy Notre Dame and Pittsfield on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.
QHS wrestling head coach Phillip Neally said the Jan. 4 meet is something the Blue Devils are looking forward to.
"It will be fun of the kids and community and great for the sport of wrestling," Neally said. "That's why I love it. That night, you'll see our champions program, which has 50 or 60 kids in it running around the gym. I love the pandemonium aspect of it."
That excitement carries over the Quincy wrestlers, with a packed house expected on Jan. 4.
Bragging rights are on the line.
"I like it when we don't have to get on a bus, and the home crowd always helps," said QHS junior Owen Uppinghouse. "It's always exciting wrestling our cross-town rivals. I think as a team we'll do fine, and I think everybody is ready for that dual."
QHS wrestlers hope to feed off of the hometown crowd.
"It's really exciting," said QHS junior Bryor Newbold. "I'm probably going to wrestle one of my buddies from QND, who I wrestled with quite a bit this offseason. It will be fun to be able to wrestle them, especially at home."
Newbold earned three pins and a 9-2 decision win in the 182-pound weight class during the Mascoutah Invitational earlier this month, which included 33 teams.
Newbold had placed sixth in that same tournament last season.
"It's not easy to wrestle," Newbold said. "I would say it's the hardest sport in the world. Just wrestling alone is an accomplishment in itself."
Uppinghouse pinned four consecutive opponents in the 160-pound weight class during the same meet, improving to 19-0 overall.
After battling injuries during his freshman and sophomore seasons, Uppinghouse has been healthy for his junior season and emerged as a team leader.
"I'm a team captain this year," Uppinghouse said. "I like to think that I hold everyone accountable to wrestling better. (Bryor and I) have been working all summer. I hope by the time postseason comes, we can both make it far. I have hope for everybody (on the team)."
Uppinghouse said the QHS wrestling program is heading in the right direction.
"(Coach) Neally has really been working on turning our program in the right direction," Uppinghouse said. "I feel like the kids that we do have now are very hard workers. Neally and (assistant coach) Marty Smith are very serious about keeping the right kids in the room and teaching us all we get what we put in."
Newbold has also emerged as a team leader this season.
"I love this team and think this team is awesome," Newbold said. "We work hard and we got a great group of guys who work hard and are really dedicated. They are putting in countless hours in the offseason to try to get better."
Another QHS wrestler to watch out for is sophomore Hugh Sharrow, who won the 106-pound title at the Quincy Invitational last season.
"Hugh Sharrow has just done a phenomenal job of putting in the work in the offseason," Neally said. "That comes from people like Owen Uppinghouse and Bryor Newbold for getting people in here. They have totally turned our environment around here."
Max Miller is also coming off a win in the Quincy Invitational last season at the 160-pound weight class and has moved up to the 170-pound weight class this year.
Other key QHS wrestlers include Wyatt Boeing (113), Eli Roberts (132), Brody Baker (138), Gunnar Derhake (152) and Todd Smith (285).
Boeing, Baker and Smith are all in their freshmen seasons.
"All of our freshmen are coming together," Neally said. "It's just tough coming from that junior high level and being someone like Todd Smith, who is so big. He's a big kid, but he's only 14-years-old and people forget that."
Neally added all three are handling adversity well.
"Brody Baker placed in state last year (at the junior high level)," Neally said. "As a freshman, he's taken some lumps. They've got to get used to that, but they have done a great job. Baker and Smith have been learning how to take those lumps and come in the room and watch film. Get after it and get better."
