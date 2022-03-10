QND 2021-22 ROSTER
Seniors - Eryn Cornwell, Lindsey Fischer
Juniors - Blair Eftink, Laela Hernandez-Jones, Logan Pieper, Lia Quintero, Abbey Schreacke, Haley Schertel, Amber Durst, Mara Ippensen
Sophomores - Aly Young
Freshmen - Carly Reed Abbie Reed, Sage Stratton, Meredith Eversman, Keely Smith, Lauren Hummel Caitlin Bunte
Coaches - Bob Sheffield, Michael Young, Jonathon Graff, Eric Orne
