Anna Keck 5.4.JPG

QND senior midfielder Anna Keck with the ball during Thursday's game against QHS at Advanced Physical Therapy Field.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame made quick work in the Class 1A Springfield Regional girls soccer semifinal game on Tuesday, shutting out Riverton 8-0.

Raiders sophomore forward Makayla Patton scored a hat trick and also had an assist.

