SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame made quick work in the Class 1A Springfield Regional girls soccer semifinal game on Tuesday, shutting out Riverton 8-0.
Raiders sophomore forward Makayla Patton scored a hat trick and also had an assist.
Also scoring goals for QND included senior forward Lia Quintero, senior midfielder Avery Keck, sophomore midfielder Lilly Schuette, senior midfielder Anna Keck and sophomore back Ella Hummel.
Raiders sophomore midfielder Sage Stratton had a pair of assists.
QND (14-8-1) face Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Class 1A Regional championship game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Raiders win back-and-forth game over Macomb
Quincy Notre Dame gained the lead, lost it and regained it for good during Tuesday's road game against Macomb, coming away with a 7-4 win.
Nolan Robb pitched three scoreless innings in relief with five strikeouts for QND to earn the win.
Evan Kenning got the start for the Raiders and had a no-decision after going three innings with five strikeouts; while allowing three hits, two walks and one earned run.
Brady Kindhart went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Jack Linenfelser went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Michael Stupavsky went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Dalton Miller went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
QND (29-1) will host Routt (26-3) in its final regular season game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Pirates defeat Holt in tennis district semifinals
Hannibal boys tennis is moving on.
The Pirates defeated Holt 5-2 in the Class 2 District 4 semifinal on Tuesday afternoon at the Hannibal Middle School tennis courts.
Hannibal won three out of four singles matches with Parker Terrill, Zane Lomax and Jace Lee earning wins.
Gabe Foster was the lone Hannibal player to lose his singles match. Karson Westhoff was up and A.J. Herrin was down in their singles matches when play ended after Hannibal clinched the win.
The Pirates also won two of three singles matches with the duos of Westhoff and Terrill and Foster and Herrin winning. Lomax and Lee fell in their doubles match.
Hannibal (9-11-2) will face Missouri Military Academy (9-1) at their court in the Class 2 District 4 championship game at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Chargers fall to Beardstown on senior night
The Illini West baseball team lost a slugfest to Beardstown 13-12 in Tuesday's home game with the Chargers hosting senior night
Kaleb Crenshaw went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs.
Drake Mudd went 2-for-4 with a double, run and two RBIs.
Wyatt Link went 3-for-3 with a walk and three runs.
Illini West (15-11) will play at Brown County (19-9) in its next game at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Saukees slug their way to victory over Eagles
Pittsfield defeated Liberty 11-1 in five innings in Tuesday's baseball game at Liberty High School.
Zayne Wright earned the win on the mound for Pittsfield after going five innings with four strikeouts; while allowing two hits, one walk and one earned run.
Noah Klauser also went all five innings with four strikeouts for Liberty in a losing effort; while allowing 12 hits, two walks and six earned runs.
Saukees catcher Luke Saxe went 2-for-3 with a walk, double, two runs and an RBI.
PIttsfield shortstop Justin Pennock went 3-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs.
Saukees third baseman Hayden Gratton went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs.
Pittsfield right fielder Clayton Reinhardt went 2-for-2 with three runs, a stolen base and an RBI.
Eagles third baseman Jackson Sims went 1-for-2 with an RBI, while first baseman Levi Hoener went 1-for-2 with a run.
Liberty (5-14) will play at West Hancock in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Pittsfield (21-4) will host North Greene in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Illini West shuts out Southeastern
Illini West defeated Southeastern 5-0 at home in Tuesday's softball game.
Madalyn Boyer pitched a one-hitter with nine strikeouts to earn a shutout win for the Chargers. She also went 1-for-2 at the plate.
Allison Icenogle went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Chargers.
Rachel James went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Illini West.
Southeastern (5-14) will play at Quincy High in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Illini West (14-12) will play at Havana in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Canton soccer defeats Mexico
Canton shut out Mexico 4-0 in Tuesday's home girls soccer game.
Tigers goalkeeper Madilyn Nelson had her first shutout of the season.
Canton (1-9) will host Moberly (16-7) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Thursday to close out the regular season.
