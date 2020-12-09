QUINCY — Despite being inundated with congratulatory messages most of the day, Jack Marth didn’t break from routine.
He did his required online course work, then he hit the gym for his daily workout.
“I had to get it in,” Marth said. “That’s part of me.”
The Quincy Notre Dame senior defensive end’s commitment to the weight room and relentless pursuit of improvement drew the interest of every heavyweight football program in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. Wednesday, Marth announced which one would be his future home.
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound all-state selection is headed to Truman State.
“It’s everything they can provide for me as far as academics,” said Marth, a National Honor Society student who carries a 3.91 grade point average. “They are one of the top colleges in the nation and they have majors for anything you can find.
“Athletically, they provide a winning culture and they compete every year for the GLVC championship. Hopefully, once I get there, we can compete for more than just that. That’s something I really want to focus on.”
Watching the Bulldogs go through a fall workout convinced Marth it’s possible.
“I was able to see their culture in general,” Marth said. “They get to work and they get the work done, but they have fun doing it, which was really cool to see.”
The Bulldogs set themselves apart in one other significant way.
“Knowing the coaches wanted me,” Marth said. “A lot of the other schools and their coaches really wanted me, too. But getting weekly calls from Truman and knowing they truly put me at the top of their list and truly wanted me to go to their school let me know they were being honest about everything.”
It swayed him from staying home and playing for Quincy University.
“Leaving home is something I want to do,” Marth said. “It’s good for me to open my eyes and experience the world.”
As a junior, Marth earned Class 3A first-team all-state honors from the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association after piling up a team-high 89 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, nine sacks and an interception he returned for a touchdown. He also rushed for 352 yards and three touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 179 yards and three scores as a fullback.
He was a bookend on a defensive line that helped the Raiders reach the Class 3A state semifinals.
“Knowing that hard work pays off really is satisfying,” Marth said. “Knowing everything I’ve out into this sport has allowed me to earn a scholarship and continue playing football really is nice.”
The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the fall season in Illinois, and plans for a spring season remain tenuous. It didn’t take away an opportunity of a lifetime.
“It means everything in the world knowing I have a home that is going to suit me academically, suit me athletically and set me up for the future to do something special,” Marth said. “I wasn’t sure how this whole recruiting process was going to play out with COVID, but I think it’s worked out for the best.”