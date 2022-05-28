PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. – Entering Saturday’s game, the Quincy Notre Dame baseball team had won 23 straight games, not losing since April 14.
However, streaks almost always come to an end, and the Raiders’ did in Pleasant Plains with a 5-2 loss to Maroa-Forsyth in the Class 2A sectional final.
QND ended its season with a 32-3 record.
The Raiders struggled to get runs across the plate early on in the ballgame, notably in the second and third innings. QND found itself in two bases-loaded situations with no outs. However, a strikeout and a groundout ended those critical opportunities.
“We didn’t come out, we didn’t execute when we needed to,” Notre Dame head coach Ryan Oden said. “We left too many runners on base today.”
The top half of the second also saw many determining plays as the Trojans put up three runs, thanks in part to Raider miscues. A throwing error and a pair of passed balls helped Maroa-Forsyth take an early 3-0 lead.
The Trojans also scored a run in the third after a walk, single and another walk set up an RBI single from Andy Munjoy.
“(We knew) they were going to try to take extra bases and we were trying not to waste throws and we wasted a throw there and they capitalized. It just spun out of control before we knew it and just wasn’t our day.”
Trojan pitcher Evan Foster also gave the Raiders trouble in Saturday morning’s contest. The junior southpaw allowed just three hits in his first six innings, keeping QND at bay for most of the game.
But the Raiders did not go down without a fight as a two-run homer from junior Michael Stupasky gave the team life in the seventh. Stupasky also had a double in the fourth.
“I was just trying to calm myself down,” Stupasky said. “In baseball, you just got to stay within yourself and that’s what I did and did pretty good.”
However, a flyout, a strikeout and another flyout ended Quincy Notre Dame’s historic season. The Raiders’ 32 wins were a program record.
Now, as the focus turns to next season, the Raiders are losing just two starters to graduation, Harry Oden and Ben Kasparie, and will return the rest of their starters.
“I told them this was going to hurt for a while but at some point, they’re going to sit back and reflect on the season we had,” “These guys have a lot to be proud of. Ultimately, our goal is to get to the last one and win it but we didn’t do it today so we’re disappointed on that aspect and I understand that. But all in all, I’m happy with what we did this year.”
