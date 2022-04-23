QUINCY -- Alex Connoyer saw the pitch he wanted and drove it to a place where nobody could catch it.
The Quincy Notre Dame junior crushed a two-run double to deep center field against cross-town rival Quincy High School.
Connoyer stood on top of second base and flexed while flashing a huge smile. His QND teammates erupted in cheers from the third-base dugout.
“We were having a lot of fun out there,” he said. “It’s always a big game when we play Quincy High.”
Connoyer’s sixth-inning blast capped a superb day as the QND baseball team downed Quincy High 7-0 on Saturday morning at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
The Raiders improved to 16-2 overall and won their seventh straight game.
“We swung the bats well and we had another strong pitching performance,” QND coach Ryan Oden said. “It was a long week, but a really good week for us. It was another good all-around performance by our guys.”
The Raiders defeated QHS for the second time this season. The Blue Devils fell to 7-7.
Notre Dame’s Jake Schisler started and finished on the mound Saturday. He struck out eight and walked one in a brilliant complete game performance.
“Jake really got into a good groove on the mound,” Oden said. “He was able to work his way out of a few jams with runners on base. He threw the right pitches at the right time.”
Schisler allowed six hits in seven strong innings despite contending with wind gusts of more than 30 miles per hour.
“It was tough out there with the wind, especially when it was howling, but you just have to make sure you’re locked in,” Schisler said. “My teammates made plays behind me and did a great job. We’ve been playing really well as a team. As long as we keep showing up with this kind of energy and focus, we will do well.”
Jack Linenfelser led the Raider offense with three hits, including a two-run single in the second inning. Schisler and Dalton Miller added two hits apiece.
Connoyer’s ringing double in the sixth inning was the final blow of the morning for the potent QND offense.
“I was looking for a ball I could drive,” Connoyer said. “He hung a curveball and I put a good swing on it. And then I had to do a little flex and fire up the dugout.
“There is definitely a little bit extra when you play QHS. We know each other pretty well and we compete really hard against each other. Our team really came through against them.”
