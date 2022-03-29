QUINCY — When Ryan Oden calls his team’s offense dangerous, he isn’t kidding.
His Quincy Notre Dame Raiders are putting up some ridiculous numbers on their way to a blazing 5-0 start.
The QND baseball squad has already scored a whopping 53 runs in five games while posting a gaudy .455 team batting average.
“We have some guys who can swing the bat and we’ve got some power,” Oden said. “Anybody in our lineup could hit in the three or four spot. You can’t relax when you’re facing any of our batters.”
That was never more evident than in Notre Dame’s past two games over the weekend.
The Raiders blasted Kirksville 26-13 before blanking Fulton 11-0.
Junior third baseman Brady Kindhart went a combined 5-for-5, belting three home runs and driving home nine runs in the two wins.
Kindhart leads the team with a glossy .778 batting average.
“Brady is an impact player,” Oden said. “He’s a good teammate and he works hard.”
Senior left fielder Harry Oden, the coach’s son, hit for the cycle in the first game Saturday. He carries a .727 average.
Junior first baseman Dalton Miller knocked in seven runs over the weekend. He is hitting .563.
The Raiders also have top hitters in Jake Schisler (.538), Alex Connoyer (.533), Ben Kasparie (.333) and Jack Linenfelser (.308).
Notre Dame returned starters at every position except catcher from the team that reached the sectional semifinals last year.
“We had a tough end to the season,” Oden said. “Our guys have gained a lot of experience and maturity. We’re mentally and physically stronger this year.”
The Raiders also have two superb starting pitchers in Connoyer and Schisler.
“They are both excellent,” Oden said. “It’s like having two No. 1 starters.”
QND opened its season with victories over Quincy High School and Sacred Heart Griffin.
“Those were two big wins against two tough opponents,” Oden said.
Next up is a scheduled road game at Palmyra on Tuesday before a home date against Highland on Wednesday.
“We are in our in-season mode and our guys are really locked in,” Oden said. “We’re excited to see where this team can go.”
A team that started seven sophomores in 2021 is already making a significant impact on the diamond this spring.
“This group is really motivated and focused,” Oden said. “They have great chemistry and they’re having fun. This team could definitely do something special.”
