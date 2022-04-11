QUINCY — When a team has an “off day” like the one the Notre Dame baseball team had Monday afternoon, the opposition better strike early before the Raiders come to life.
Preferably before innings three and four when the Raiders batted around the order and plated eight of their runs en route to a 14-4 victory over Rushville-Industry at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ball Field.
“This is the second game in a row that we’ve kind of come out flat,” Raiders coach Ryan Oden said. “We didn’t throw strikes early, gave them some opportunities, and for us the speed of the game was slow.”
The Raiders improved to 9-1, but not before some miscues on the base paths and in the field, coupled with some timely Rushville-Industry hitting, had knotted the game at 3 heading to the bottom of the third inning.
Ben Kasparie’s two-run single was the only Raider hit in the four-run third. But three walks, a hit batsman and a Rushville-Industry error led to three of the runs being unearned.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Raiders bats delivered four more runs on five singles and a pair of run-producing sacrifice flies.
“Yes, we did put runs up but I didn’t see the energy I wanted to see,” Oden said. “I’ll take accountability to make sure we’re better prepared (on Wednesday against Pittsfield).
“But that’s how good this team can be. Even when we’re not playing our best baseball we can score 14 runs.”
Brady Kindhart made his first appearance on the mound for the Raiders in relief of starter Evan Kenning, who pitched the first three innings. Kindhart was sharp, allowing just one run on one hit over the final three innings. He struck out four, walked two, hit a batter, and retired the last four batters that he faced – three of them on groundouts.
“We have a lot of good arms on this team and (before today) haven’t needed to get deep into our rotation,” Kindhart said. “I was struggling a bit, first time out there, but I thought the changeup worked well and the defense really backed me up. A good win for us.”
While he was helping to settle things down in the field, Kindhart created problems for the Rushville-Industry defense by reaching base four times at the plate and scoring three runs.
“We started slowly but got the bats rolling, and everyone did their job,” Kindhart said. “That’s what this team is about. We like to hit, that’s what we do.”
Raider first baseman Dalton Miller had a single, double, and sacrifice fly to go with three runs scored and two batted in while leftfielder Harry Oden was on base three times and scored three runs.
After Wednesday’s home date against Pittsfield, the Raiders head to Beardstown on Thursday (4 p.m.) and to Illini West on Saturday (10 a.m.)
