QUINCY – Caitlin Bunte smashed a single up the middle before Laela Hernandez-Jones reached on a perfectly placed bunt.
Eryn Cornwell ripped an RBI single, and Abbey Schreacke followed with a sacrifice fly.
Lindsey Fischer capped the outburst by crushing a two-run double.
The Quincy Notre Dame softball team was off and running.
The Lady Raiders scored five runs in the first inning en route to a 10-5 win over Pearl City on Saturday morning at the Backyard.
QND avenged Friday night’s 8-2 home loss to a solid Wolves team from north central Illinois.
“We played with a lot more poise and enthusiasm,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “We played a lot better game, up-and-down the lineup. That’s the way I like to see a team bounce back after a disappointing loss.”
Cornwell later blasted a solo homer to left field as the Raider bats caught fire on another steamy day.
Notre Dame improved to 22-7 overall.
Bunte gave up two first-inning runs, but the freshman left-hander recovered to earn her third pitching victory of the week.
“We needed a good performance like that from Caitlin,” Orne said. “She kept us in the ballgame and we were able to score some runs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.