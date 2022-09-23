QUINCY – Quincy Notre Dame had not played in nearly two weeks.
But that didn't matter.
Nothing was going to stop the Raiders on Friday night.
QND senior Jackson Stratton ran for two first-half touchdowns and the Raiders scored on back-to-back interception returns in the second half.
That boosted Notre Dame to an impressive 35-14 football win over Breese Mater Dei at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
“It means a lot to get a big win against a good Breese Mater Dei team,” QND coach Jack Cornell said. “We prepared to give it everything we had, and our guys did that. We knew it was going to be a knockdown, drag-out fight and we knew we were going to have to battle until the very end.”
Notre Dame improved to 3-2 overall. Breese Mater Dei dropped to 2-3.
The Raiders were playing for the first time in 13 days after receiving a forfeit from Hayti (Mo.) last Saturday.
Stratton moved to running back Friday after starting the first three games at quarterback. He rushed for 125 yards.
Stratton had been hampered by leg cramps in hot conditions during two home games earlier in the season.
“You got to see what kind of player Jackson Stratton is when he plays the whole game,” Cornell said. “He’s a super competitor and a great person who works really hard. Our guys follow him and he’s the unquestioned leader of our team. I was really happy to see the way he played tonight.”
Junior Noah Lunt was solid in his first start under center for the Raiders. And it came on his birthday.
“I am super proud of Noah,” Stratton said. “He did a great job. I’m proud of the leader that he is becoming.”
Cornell was impressed with Lunt’s effort as well.
“Noah did a good job,” Cornell said. “I love the way he took care of the ball and helped lead our offense.”
Leading 21-14 late in the third quarter, Notre Dame’s defense came up with a pair of game-changing takeaways.
QND’s Wyatt Mueller stepped in front of a Chase Jansen pass and returned it for a 35-yard touchdown.
That clutch pick-6 built the Raider lead back to two scores.
QND’s Dalton Miller followed with a pick-6 of his own, sprinting 72 yards to expand his team’s lead to 35-14 late in the third quarter.
“I wouldn’t have been in the position I was in if the guys up front didn’t get pressure on the quarterback. The pressure forced him to make a bad throw,” Miller said. “After I made the pick, the blocking downfield was amazing. It was a total team effort.”
Miller said it was challenging not playing for nearly two weeks.
“Finding out that late in the week that we weren't playing, it was definitely a punch in the gut,” Miller said. “Last week was a big mental week and a time to find ourselves. We carried that into this week, and we were able to succeed.”
The visiting Knights struck first with a 77-yard scoring drive midway through the opening quarter.
Jansen found a wide-open Drake Rensing down the sideline for a 32-yard touchdown pass to give Breese an early 7-0 lead.
The Raiders had a rapid response on the ensuing drive when Miller powered into the end zone on a 2-yard TD run.
QND took an 8-7 lead when holder Charlie Lavery bobbled the extra-point snap, picked up the ball and completed a pass to Gabe Terstriep for a two-point conversion.
Stratton delivered with a remarkable run on the next possession.
He broke numerous tackles with two brilliant cuts while stiff-arming defenders on a highlight reel 46-yard TD run. That gave the Raiders a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.
“The offensive line gave me a great hole to run through and the receivers did a really good job blocking downfield,” Stratton said. “I was able to get to the outside and I just finished it. It was a team effort to make that play work.”
Stratton found paydirt again late in the half when he bulled into the end zone on a 6-yard run to give QND a 21-7 lead. The scoring drive was set up after an Aiden Klauser interception.
“It was just awesome to be back out here playing again,” Stratton said. “It was hard not being able to play last week, but we stuck together. Our coach was talking about it being delayed gratification. It was a long time waiting, but it was worth it.”
Breese scored a pivotal TD right before the half. Rensing caught a 2-yard scoring pass with just 17 seconds left in the second quarter. That brought the Knights within 21-14 of Notre Dame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.