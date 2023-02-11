RUSHVILLE, Ill. -- The Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team is heating up at the right time of year with the postseason approaching.
QND came away with a 78-41 road win over West Central Conference opponent Rushville-Industry on Saturday night.
The Raiders stormed out of the gate, racing to a 29-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. The lead increased to 55-21 by halftime.
Raiders senior guard Charlie Lavery scored a team-high 17 points. Jake Wallingford added 14 points, Alex Connoyer racked up 12 points and Jackson Stratton chipped in 10 points.
QND (19-8, 7-1) will host West Hancock (21-7, 4-2) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It will be the final home game of the regular season for the Raiders.
