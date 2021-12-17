The Quincy Notre Dame boys’ basketball team earned a hard-fought 43-38 win at Camp Point Central on Friday night.
Jackson Stratton and Jake Hoyt led the Raiders with 10 points apiece.
Nick Moore led Central with 15 points.
Notre Dame is scheduled to play host to Quincy High School on Saturday night at the Pit, The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
