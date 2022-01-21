QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame was locked in a hard-fought battle on the opening day of the Quincy Shootout.
The Raiders, playing their best basketball of the season, entered Friday night’s matchup on a five-game winning streak.
The streak nearly continued before QND dropped a 66-65 boys’ basketball decision in overtime to Confluence Prep Academy at the Pit.
“We played a really talented, high-energy team,” QND coach Kevin Meyer said. “It was a fun game that went back and forth. I’m disappointed we came up short, but our guys competed really well against a good team.”
Notre Dame is 12-7 overall.
Junior Jake Wallingford led QND with 19 points.
Braden Sheffield returned to the lineup and scored 18 points for the Raiders.
“Braden came back well after being injured,” Meyer said. “He battled and played a lot of minutes.”
Jackson Stratton added 10 for Notre Dame.
QND trailed by 10 in the first half before embarking on a 13-0 run. The Raiders led 37-36 at the break.
Notre Dame had its opportunities late in the overtime period.
“We had a couple of chances,” Meyer said. “The shots just didn’t fall.”
Notre Dame plays at Illini West on Tuesday.
“We’ve playing really well,” Meyer said. “This team has shown a lot of growth.”
