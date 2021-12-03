QUINCY — Fresh off a state runner-up finish in football, Sacred Heart-Griffin looks poised to make a similar run on the basketball court.
The Class 2A No. 4 Cyclones bolted to a blazing start before powering past Quincy Notre Dame 66-42 Friday night at the Pit.
“They were a really good opponent and it showed,” QND coach Kevin Meyer said. “They’re the best team in our Super Sectional. They are the gold standard and the team we are chasing. We have to be better obviously when we see them again.”
SHG scored 16 of the game’s first 18 points, weathered a strong second-quarter challenge by Notre Dame and then pulled away in the second half.
One week after falling in the state championship game in football, the Cyclones looked sharp during an early season road test in basketball.
Sacred Heart-Griffin led 23-8 after one quarter, but the Raiders stormed back in the second quarter.
QND actually outscored the Cyclones 24-14 in the second quarter as junior Braden Sheffield caught fire after coming off the bench.
Sheffield scored all 12 of his points early in the period.
He drilled back-to-back 3-pointers, hit two free throws, scored in the lane and then converted on the break.
The Raiders drew within 37-32 at halftime.
“We flew around better in the second quarter and got in some passing lanes,” Meyer said. “But in the third quarter they did the same thing to us.”
The deep and talented visitors from Springfield responded after the break, using pressure defense and crashing the offensive glass to take command.
The Cyclones led 55-36 after three quarters before the lead ballooned to more than 20 in the final period.
“Quincy Notre Dame is a very well-coached team, and they made a nice run in the second quarter,” Sacred Heart-Griffin coach Tim Allen said. “We talked at halftime about playing with more effort defensively. Our hands were down and they were knocking down threes, but we came back much better in the second half.”
Junior standout Jake Hamilton led SHG with 18 points, including 16 in the first half. The Cyclones started five juniors.
“Jake is one of the best players in the state,” Allen said. “He’s a tough competitor. He’s an unselfish player and he can put the ball in the hole. He plays a big role for us.”
Notre Dame was scheduled to play at Macomb on Saturday, but the game was postponed. The Raiders are scheduled to play host to Hannibal next Saturday.
“We just have to continue to battle,” Meyer said. “We had some breakdowns and we have to learn from this. Transition points just destroyed us. They’re an athletic team. We have to keep working and continue to improve if we’re going to compete with them.”
