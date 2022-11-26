QUINCY – The Quincy Notre Dame boys’ and girls’ basketball team earned convincing victories on Saturday night at The Pit.
The QND boys improved to 2-0 with a 58-33 win over Gateway Stem.
Senior Jackson Stratton paced the Raiders with 16 points. Alex Connoyer added 10 points and Charlie Lavery nine.
The QND girls improved to 4-0 after downing Warrenton 65-34.
Senior guard Blair Eftink led the Lady Raiders with 20 points.
Sophomore Sage Stratton added 14 points for the returning state champions.
