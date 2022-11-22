QUINCY – The Quincy Notre Dame boys' basketball team peaked at the right time.
The Raiders played their best basketball when it counted most last season.
Notre Dame won 21 games, earned a regional title and nearly captured a sectional championship during the 2021-22 season.
Now an experienced QND squad is looking to carry that momentum into this season.
The Raiders are set to open their season with a pair of home games this weekend.
“Practices are going well and we’re ready to get the season going,” QND coach Kevin Meyer said following Monday afternoon's practice. “We have good energy, and our leadership has been good. We’re excited to have a chance to play at the end of the week.”
Notre Dame started five juniors last season but will be missing two of those players to start this campaign.
Senior Jake Wallingford, a 6-foot-8 post player, has been sidelined after suffering a hip injury during football season.
Senior Braden Sheffield, who played a key role last season, is no longer with the team.
Wallingford and Sheffield excelled during QND’s postseason run last season.
Sheffield and returning starter Jackson Stratton led the Raiders with 14 points apiece in their 57-52 setback against Bloomington Central Catholic in the Class 2A sectional finals.
QND led by double digits in that game before Wallingford suffered an ankle injury and missed the entire second half.
Stratton and fellow senior guard Jake Hoyt were mainstays in the Notre Dame lineup last season and will be counted on for leadership this winter.
“We’re still a really solid team,” Stratton said. “All of us have played together for a while. We know each other, we love each other, and we trust each other.”
The Raiders also bring back experienced players in senior forwards Alex Connoyer and Josh Bocke, and senior guard Charlie Lavery.
Stratton, Wallingford and Hoyt were named captains for this season’s squad.
“We do have a lot of experience and a number of guys who have played significant minutes,” Meyer said. “Those are our leaders, and they have high expectations.”
QND also will be relying on a number of younger players to step up as they look to build depth.
“We have a good junior class,” Meyer said. “We will be looking for them to step on the floor and adapt to playing with our senior class.”
Stratton is coming off an excellent season in football and has drawn significant interest from college recruiters in that sport.
“Jackson is gritty, he’s a leader, he’s vocal and he sets a great example for the younger guys on the basketball court,” Meyer said. “He’s definitely a guy we rely on for leadership. He’s a great competitor.”
Hoyt was a key member of the Raider boys’ soccer team that won a state title this fall.
He’s a solid 3-point shooter who can handle the basketball. Hoyt is part of a close-knit QND squad.
“We are close friends on and off the court, and that helps tremendously,” he said. “We all trust each other, and that really helps a lot.”
Notre Dame is scheduled to face McCluer on Friday night and Gateway Tech on Saturday night at The Pit.
“We really started to put the right things together at the end of last season,” Stratton said. “Now we know how to repeat that.”
