Klauser QND.jpg

File photo of QND’s Aiden Klauser (4) shoots the ball during the Raiders game against the Quincy Blue Devils on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Quincy. 

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

NORMAL, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame had its highest-scoring output of the boys basketball season on Tuesday in the opening round of the State Farm Classic.

The Raiders knocked off Providence St. Mel 73-42 to advance to the second round.

