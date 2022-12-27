NORMAL, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame had its highest-scoring output of the boys basketball season on Tuesday in the opening round of the State Farm Classic.
The Raiders knocked off Providence St. Mel 73-42 to advance to the second round.
QND entered halftime with a 33-23 lead and added a big cushion in the third quarter, outscoring Providence by a 25-7 margin.
QND (6-4) will play Rockford Lutheran in the second round of the State Farm Classic on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Quincy girls basketball team fell to Byron 57-41 in the second round of the Dixon Tournament on Tuesday.
Taylor Fohey led Quincy in scoring with 14 points, while Leila Dade added 10 points.
Quincy now has a 9-6 record.
Hannibal held the lead at halftime and through the third quarter, but could not bring home a victory in the opening round of the Rolla Tournament on Tuesday.
Warrensburg had a 14-point fourth quarter to rally back and defeat the Pirates 39-37. Mason Wyatt hit a jumper in the final seconds to secure the win.
Pirates junior Thomas Janes scored a team-high 11 points, while senior Dae'Shon Glasgow added 10 points.
Hannibal (4-5) will play in the consolation semifinals on Wednesday.
Illini West defeated Lewistown 42-26 in the second round of the Lady Tiger Classic on Tuesday.
Rylee Reed led the Chargers in scoring with 13 points, while Allison Icenogle added 10 points.
Illini West (11-4) will play Mendon Unity (12-1) in the third round on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Camp Point Central came away with a 62-26 thumping of Lewistown in the Macomb-Western boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
The Panthers had four players reach double-digit scoring, with Breyhar Wiskirchen scoring a team-high 14 points. Carter Eyler added 13 points, Isaac Genenbacher racked up 12 points and Nick Moore scored 10 points.
Camp Point Central (8-2) will play Hamilton/Warsaw in the second round of the tournament at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
CSE holds on to defeat Bishop McNamara
The Central Southeastern girls basketball team defeated Bishop McNamara in the opening round of the State Farm Classic on Tuesday.
CSE (9-2) will play Sacred Heart-Griffin in the second round of the State Farm Classic at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mendon Unity defeated Macomb 43-28 in the second round of the Lady Tiger Classic on Tuesday.
Ashlynn Arnsman led the Lady Mustangs in scoring with 14 points. Kylee Barry put up 11 points and Sophia Shaffer added eight points.
Unity (12-1) will play Illini West (11-4) in the third round of the Lady Tiger Classic at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Mendon Unity boys basketball team defeated Barry Western in the MVIT on Tuesday.
Mason Smith led Western in scoring with 22 points, while Carter Kasparie led Unity with 12 points.
Unity (4-6) will play in the championship game on Thursday.
