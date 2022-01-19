PAYSON, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame Raiders jumped out to a big early lead before securing a hard-fought boys’ basketball win.
The visiting Raiders earned their fifth straight win by holding off a pesky Payson-Seymour squad 59-55 on Wednesday night.
Notre Dame improved to 12-6 overall.
“We got off to a good start, but they battled us tough,” QND coach Kevin Meyer said on his postgame radio show. “They played with a lot of heart and passion, but so we did we. They played hard and made us work for this.”
Payson-Seymour fell to 12-7 overall.
Jake Hoyt connected on two 3-pointers while teammates Blake Bozarth and Jackson Stratton hit one apiece as the Raiders surged to a 18-5 first quarter lead.
QND’s Josh Bocke also converted on a three-point play in the opening period.
Notre Dame closed the first quarter with a 13-0 run.
Payson-Seymour fought back with a 10-0 run to close within 20-17 in the second quarter.
Jake Wallingford stopped the run with a three-point play after scoring on a drive to the hoop.
Stratton followed with a pair of baskets, including another trey, to put the Raiders up 28-17.
The Indians closed the half on a 5-0 run to cut Notre Dame’s lead down to 28-22 at the break.
Stratton led QND with 12 first-half points.
A back-and-forth third quarter saw the Raiders emerge with a 42-36 lead.
Alex Connoyer drilled a 3-pointer late in the third period that expanded Notre Dame’s lead back to double digits.
The Indians responded by scoring the final six points of the third quarter.
Connoyer made his second trey to start the fourth quarter to spark the Raiders.
Payson-Seymour rallied again, cutting Notre Dame’s advantage down to 58-55 on Bryan Dieker’s triple with 11 seconds left.
Hoyt then hit 1-of-2 free-throw attempts as the Raiders prevailed.
Stratton paced Notre Dame with 17 points while Hoyt collected 12 for the winners.
Aidan Perry led the Indians with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.
QND returns home Friday while hosting a game in the Quincy Shootout.
“We survived it and got a W,” Meyer said. “That’s what you have to do on the road.”
